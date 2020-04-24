cerca

comunicati

Sephora China Releases 2020 SS Global Beauty Trends on First Ever Virtual Sephora Day, Achieving Million Viewership

di AdnKronos

24 Aprile 2020

Sephora China Releases 2020 SS Global Beauty Trends on First Ever Virtual Sephora Day, Achieving Million Viewership

SHANGHAI, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 23, the world's largest prestige beauty retailer Sephora launched its authoritative list of 2020 Spring/Summer global beau3ty trends in China on the first ever Virtual Sephora Day, achieving million viewership. The innovative digital initiative was livestreamed on Sephora's WeChat Mini Program, Tmall and JD.com, presenting more than 100 new or classic products "Only at Sephora" from 43 worldwide brands including Sephora Collection, the company's private label craved by Chinese young customers. The unprecedented Virtual Sephora Day demonstrates Sephora's relentless commitment to its "True Retail" concept and continuously pioneering the beauty industry.

Led by Sephora's Beauty Master team, the livestream engaged beauty editors from top fashion magazines and popular beauty bloggers to discuss six curated global beauty trends – Targeted Skincare, Glossy Girl, Jungle Adventure, Naughty Braids, Floral Fragrance and Environmental Respect. The engaging activation brought to life Sephora's cutting-edge interpretation and pragmatic philosophy on skincare, makeup, fragrance and haircare trends from the 2020 Spring/Summer couture season.

With 15 years in the China market, Sephora has been dedicated to selecting and incubating niche beauty brands to deliver exclusive and delightful beauty experiences to Chinese consumers. Virtual Sephora Day has once again proven the brand's innovative interpretation of the true omnichannel experience by effectively integrating its business, media and social touchpoints with consumers, enabling more beauty lovers in China to challenge stereotypes and redefine their very own power of beauty.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159453/Sephora.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1158976/Sephora_Day.jpg

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Fra Travaglio e Sansonetti finisce in rissa: "Miserabile verme,"" Squadrista"

Fra Travaglio e Sansonetti finisce in rissa: "verme", "squadrista"

Per la "fase 2" Colao manda tutti in bicicletta

Per la "fase 2" Colao manda tutti in bicicletta

Roberto Burioni sbeffeggia il virologo del colera ma Rotondi lo asfalta

Burioni sbeffeggia il virologo del colera. Rotondi lo asfalta

Si prepara la spallata a Conte. E Mattarella ha già un nome: Vittorio Colao

Il dopo Conte? Mattarella ha già un nome: Colao

Perché i tedeschi sono già in spiaggia. Formigli inchioda il governo: impariamo dalla Germania

In Germania sono già in spiaggia. La lezione tedesca inchioda il governo

La capitano dell'Esercito riapre gli ambulatori chiusi dal Coronavirus

La capitano dell'Esercito riapre gli ambulatori chiusi dal Coronavirus

I migranti in quarantena danno fuoco al centro di accoglienza. Tensione a Torre Maura

I migranti in quarantena danno fuoco al centro di accoglienza [foto]

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

La pandemia di influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Insorge la grillina Di Girolamo: scopro di essere la moglie di Sileri

Insorge la grillina Di Girolamo: scopro di essere la moglie di Sileri

L'imprenditore esasperato a Conte e al governo: "Vi veniamo a prendere e vi buttiamo fuori di lì"

L'imprenditore esasperato a Conte e al governo: "Vi veniamo a prendere"

"Virus debole", "mascherine inutili". Ecco tutti i clamorosi errori degli scienziati

"Virus debole", "mascherine inutili". Ecco tutti i clamorosi errori degli scienziati (VIDEO)

La rabbia del paziente guarito dal coronavirus: Zingaretti ora devi dire la verità

La rabbia del paziente guarito: "Zingaretti ora devi dire la verità"

La iena non ride più. Il leone è brutale e la divora così

La iena non ride più. Il leone è brutale e la divora così

Elettra Lamborghini tra sesso e quarantena. Cosa fa su Instagram per convincere Afrojack

Elettra Lamborghini in astinenza: l'escamotage bollente per convincere Afrojack

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33