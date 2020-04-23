cerca

comunicati

UNISOC T610 is Powering Hisense's Color E-Ink "Reading Mobile Phone"

di AdnKronos

23 Aprile 2020

UNISOC T610 is Powering Hisense's Color E-Ink "Reading Mobile Phone"

SHANGHAI, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UNISOC, a world leading provider of mobile communications chipsets and IoT chipsets, today announced its T610 platform is powering Hisense's color E-Ink reading mobile phone, the Hisense phone A5 Pro CC. The phone uses e-ink for its secondary back display and LCD for the main one. The e-ink is capable of displaying 4,096 colors, with a paper-like display quality to protect readers' eyes for long-time reading, and lasts for days on a single charge.

The e-ink displays lack blue-ray emission and offer much comfortable reading for an extended period. Its display will be capable of providing natural light imaging during daytime. During the night, the device will utilise the diffuse reflection technology through warm light sources mounted on the front side of the device display. Compared with other electronic devices, A5 Pro CC is totally blue-light-free for daytime reading and reduces the content of blue light by 95% for reading at night. It protects eyes greatly by decreasing the harm caused by the blue light to eyes.

The display will be great for reading, has excellent outdoor visibility, and it also doesn't consume much battery. It only needs power when the image on the display changes.

Hisense has unveiled three A5 Pro versions, an A5 Pro classic with a black and white e-Paper display and two A5 Pro CC with a colored E-ink display using 4GB RAM+64GB ROM and 6GB RAM+128GB ROM storage. All three are powered by UNISOC T610 chipset which combines two 1.8 GHz Arm Cortex-A75 and six 1.8 GHz Arm Cortex-A55 processors with a Mali G52 MP2 GPU. The LTE mobile platform features fully upgraded image processing and AI capabilities and provides an unparalleled smartphone experience for users.

About UNISOC

UNISOC is a leading fabless semiconductor company committed to R&D of core chipsets in mobile communications and AIoT. Its products cover mobile chipset platforms supporting 2G/3G/4G/5G communication standards and various chipset solutions in the field of IoT, RFFE, wireless connection, TV etc. With estimated 4,500 staff, 15 R&D centers and 7 customer support centers around the world, UNISOC has become the top 3 mobile chipsets supplier in terms of global market share, the leading 5G company in World and one of the largest chipset providers for IoT and connectivity devices in China. For more information, please visit http://www.unisoc.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159033/UNISOC_T610_Powering_Hisense_s_Color_E_Ink__Reading_Mobile_Phone.jpg  

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Roberto Burioni sbeffeggia il virologo del colera ma Rotondi lo asfalta

Burioni sbeffeggia il virologo del colera. Rotondi lo asfalta

La previsione choc di Casini: Conte via con i forconi

La previsione choc di Casini: Conte via con i forconi

Di fronte al baratro e lui pensa alle poltrone. Così Giorgia Meloni umilia Conte

Di fronte al baratro e lui pensa alle poltrone. Meloni umilia Conte
"Ma crede di essere Xi Jinping?"

Vuoi 25 mila euro? Discolpati

Vuoi 25mila euro? Discolpati

Mascherine vendute dalla moglie del viceministro. Conflitto di interessi per Sileri?

Mascherine vendute dalla moglie del viceministro. Cosa dice Sileri?

La capitano dell'Esercito riapre gli ambulatori chiusi dal Coronavirus

La capitano dell'Esercito riapre gli ambulatori chiusi dal Coronavirus

Insorge la grillina Di Girolamo: scopro di essere la moglie di Sileri

Insorge la grillina Di Girolamo: scopro di essere la moglie di Sileri

La pandemia di influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Nessuno in giro: fanno esplodere un bancomat e vanno via coi soldi

Nessuno in giro: fanno esplodere un bancomat e vanno via coi soldi

L'imprenditore esasperato a Conte e al governo: "Vi veniamo a prendere e vi buttiamo fuori di lì"

L'imprenditore esasperato a Conte e al governo: "Vi veniamo a prendere"

Giorgia Meloni asfalta Conte: "Ma chi si crede di essere Xi Jinping?"

Giorgia Meloni asfalta Conte: "Ma chi si crede di essere Xi Jinping?"

La rabbia del paziente guarito dal coronavirus: Zingaretti ora devi dire la verità

La rabbia del paziente guarito: "Zingaretti ora devi dire la verità"

Il virologo premio Nobel: "5G possibile causa del Covid-19"

Il virologo premio Nobel
"5G possibile causa del Covid-19" (video)

"Virus debole", "mascherine inutili". Ecco tutti i clamorosi errori degli scienziati

"Virus debole", "mascherine inutili". Ecco tutti i clamorosi errori degli scienziati (VIDEO)

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33