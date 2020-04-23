cerca

comunicati

Bugworks Raises US$7.5M From a Global Investment Syndicate to Combat the Global Challenge Posed by Deadly Bacterial Superbugs

di AdnKronos

23 Aprile 2020

Bugworks Raises US$7.5M From a Global Investment Syndicate to Combat the Global Challenge Posed by Deadly Bacterial Superbugs

BANGALORE, India; WILMINGTON, Delaware and ADELAIDE, Australia, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  Bugworks Research Inc, a global biopharma start-up designing novel broad-spectrum antibiotics, announced the completion of a $7.5M financing, led by University of Tokyo Edge Capital (UTEC) Japan and Global Brain Corporation (Global Brain) Japan,along with Acquipharma Holdings, South-Africa. The company has raised $19M till date and has 3one4 Capital as an existing investor. 

This investment enables Bugworks to complete Phase 1 studies for its GYROX series Intravenous drug candidate and advance an Oral lead towards clinical development. Bugworks' drug candidate, a dual-target gyrase-topoisomerase inhibitor, supported by CARB-X since 2017, is a novel broad-spectrum agent targeting critical bacterial infections implicated in serious hospital, community and biothreat indications.

"UTEC led the Bugworks Series A in 2018, as we identified Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) as one of the global issues of mankind, and facilitated Bugworks' collaboration with Japanese ecosystem. Bugworks has thoroughly impressed us with their scientific rigour, pre-clinical data, business development progress and commitment to saving lives. We are now proud to double-down our investment in Bugworks," said Tomotaka Goji, Managing Partner & President, UTEC.

"As witnessed with COVID-19, infectious diseases are threatening human existence. AMR is a serious issue and Global Brain regards this as a big unmet medical need. We are proud to partner with Bugworks to bring highly differentiated solutions in AMR to the market. We consider India to be an important region, both from innovation and market perspective and are hence accelerating our investment activity in India," said Yasuhiko Yurimoto, Founder-CEO & General Partner Global Brain.

"This new financing is an endorsement of our team and differentiated AMR assets, as we bring reputed global investors to aid our mission of pandemic preparedness by defeating superbug infections," said Dr. Anand Anandkumar, CEO of Bugworks.

Investors Profile

UTEC is a Tokyo-based early-stage VC with over $500M AUM with 11 successful IPOs and 11 M&As. UTEC invests in seed/early-stage startups that solve global issues of humankind using profound science and technology.

Global Brain is a VC firm based in Tokyo with offices in San Francisco, London, Seoul, Singapore and Jakarta. With over $1.5B assets under management, Global Brain has invested in 200+ startups selectively from seed/early to pre-IPO startups and achieved 17 IPOs and 48 M&As.

Acquipharma Holdings is a South-Africa based life-science boutique investment fund, who've invested in Bugworks since 2016.

Bugworks Company contact:Leela Maitreyilmaitreyi@bugworksresearch.com

www.bugworksresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1157251/Bugworks_Logo.jpg

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Roberto Burioni sbeffeggia il virologo del colera ma Rotondi lo asfalta

Burioni sbeffeggia il virologo del colera. Rotondi lo asfalta

La previsione choc di Casini: Conte via con i forconi

La previsione choc di Casini: Conte via con i forconi

Di fronte al baratro e lui pensa alle poltrone. Così Giorgia Meloni umilia Conte

Di fronte al baratro e lui pensa alle poltrone. Meloni umilia Conte
"Ma crede di essere Xi Jinping?"

Vuoi 25 mila euro? Discolpati

Vuoi 25mila euro? Discolpati

Mascherine vendute dalla moglie del viceministro. Conflitto di interessi per Sileri?

Mascherine vendute dalla moglie del viceministro. Cosa dice Sileri?

La capitano dell'Esercito riapre gli ambulatori chiusi dal Coronavirus

La capitano dell'Esercito riapre gli ambulatori chiusi dal Coronavirus

Insorge la grillina Di Girolamo: scopro di essere la moglie di Sileri

Insorge la grillina Di Girolamo: scopro di essere la moglie di Sileri

La pandemia di influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Nessuno in giro: fanno esplodere un bancomat e vanno via coi soldi

Nessuno in giro: fanno esplodere un bancomat e vanno via coi soldi

L'imprenditore esasperato a Conte e al governo: "Vi veniamo a prendere e vi buttiamo fuori di lì"

L'imprenditore esasperato a Conte e al governo: "Vi veniamo a prendere"

Giorgia Meloni asfalta Conte: "Ma chi si crede di essere Xi Jinping?"

Giorgia Meloni asfalta Conte: "Ma chi si crede di essere Xi Jinping?"

La rabbia del paziente guarito dal coronavirus: Zingaretti ora devi dire la verità

La rabbia del paziente guarito: "Zingaretti ora devi dire la verità"

Il virologo premio Nobel: "5G possibile causa del Covid-19"

Il virologo premio Nobel
"5G possibile causa del Covid-19" (video)

"Virus debole", "mascherine inutili". Ecco tutti i clamorosi errori degli scienziati

"Virus debole", "mascherine inutili". Ecco tutti i clamorosi errori degli scienziati (VIDEO)

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33