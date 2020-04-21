cerca

Quectel launches Wi-Fi 6 modules to bring premium performance to indoor and automotive networks

di AdnKronos

21 Aprile 2020

Quectel launches Wi-Fi 6 modules to bring premium performance to indoor and automotive networks

SHANGHAI, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, the leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, has today announced a series of brand-new Wi-Fi 6 modules, including the industrial-grade FG50X series based on the Qualcomm® FastConnectTM 6800 mobile connectivity subsystem, which is designed to deliver faster, more secure, and more robust Wi-Fi experiences and enable new Bluetooth audio capabilities, and the automotive-grade module AF50T based on the Qualcomm® Automotive Wi-Fi 6 chip, the QCA6696, Qualcomm Technologies' most advanced automotive Wi-Fi solution. These two modules series are designed to deliver enhanced performance in capacity, data rates, latency, power consumption and coverage. They will bring premium wireless performance to a variety of consumer, industrial and automotive applications, such as smart homes, MiFi, smart TVs, over-the-top (OTT) devices, industrial controls, customer premises equipment (CPE), the Internet of Vehicles and much more.

The FG50X series and AF50T modules support IEEE 802.11 ax and BT 5.1, and are backward compatible with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac protocols. In addition to this, the low-power Wi-Fi 6 modules support Dual MAC, 2.4 GHz & 5 GHz Dual Bands Simultaneous (DBS) in 2X2+2x2 mode, MU-MIMO with 8x8 sounding, advanced Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA) and 1024-QAM (Orthogonal Amplitude Modulation) capabilities.

When used in combination with Quectel's 5G module RG500Q, the FG50X series offers a superior 5G and Wi-Fi 6 solution for MiFi and CPEs that is designed to ensure high-speed connections which can support up to 32 clients at a time. Moreover, the FG50X series utilizes the WPA3 encryption mode to greatly improve the security of Wi-Fi connections.

Engineering samples of the FG50X and AF50T modules are available now and have been provided to a range of customers for their new product designs, with the first wave of customer devices embedded with FG50X modules being available on the market in early May 2020.

The full text is available on Quectel website: https://www.quectel.com/infocenter/news/quectel-launches-Wi-Fi-6-modules-to-bring-premium-performance-to-indoor-and-automotive-networks.htm 

About Quectel

Quectel is the leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, with a broad product portfolio covering 5G, LTE/LTE-A, NB-IoT/LTE-M, UMTS/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS, Wi-Fi and GNSS technologies. Quectel products have been widely applied in IoT/M2M fields including smart payment, telematics and transport, smart energy, smart cities, security, wireless gateways, industry, healthcare, agriculture, and environment monitoring.

For more information: www.quectel.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Ashley Liumedia@quectel.com

 

