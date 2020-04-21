cerca

comunicati

MAXAIR Systems Ramps Up Production to Meet COVID-19 Respiratory Protection Needs

di AdnKronos

21 Aprile 2020

MAXAIR Systems Ramps Up Production to Meet COVID-19 Respiratory Protection Needs

The MAXAIR CAPR powered air purifying respirator combines safety and comfort for front-line healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients 

IRVINE, California, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Medical Devices, Intl (BMDI) has significantly ramped up MAXAIR® CAPR® production output in an effort to keep pace with the extreme demand for its highly preferred PAPRs (Powered Air Purifying Respirators),  during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

"Supporting the existing and new users of our MAXAIR Systems is our top priority," said Jake Herbert, COO and Legal Counsel. "All company resources are being fully applied to increasing production output during this critical time."

It is well known the personal protective equipment supply is overwhelmed by demand due to the sudden crisis, and although significant gains on meeting demand are underway, more progress is needed.

As a key supplier of PAPRs, BMDI is exercising all its resources to the fullest with a single focus on getting the MAXAIR CAPR Systems to those in need as quickly as possible.

Ramp up achievements and continued plans include:

"We are committing all income, in excess of that needed for mandatory expenses, to keep plant and equipment open, make expansions, and grow staffing," Herbert continued. "We are putting everything on the table. We value our users and healthcare workers committed to overcoming this terrible tragedy, and we remain confident and strengthened in our ability to meet increasing demand."

Uniting together, as we always do when challenged, BMDI expresses its fullest gratitude to all its customers and sends well wishes to everyone impacted by this virus.

For superior respirator solutions for your healthcare providers treating infectious diseases, contact us at 800-443-3842 or by email at info@maxair-systems.com.

About Bio-Medical Devices Intl.Bio-Medical Devices Intl, Inc. is a recognized leader in providing NIOSH approved powered air purifying respirators (PAPRs) for various environments such as: healthcare, pharmaceutical manufacturing, bio-research labs, and industrial markets. For over 15 years, BMDI has been providing creative solutions to meet the needs wherever personal respiratory and contact concerns demand the highest quality of safety and comfort to the user. BMDI's MAXAIR CAPR® Systems are advanced respiratory protection systems that meet all OSHA loose fitting (no Fit Testing required) PAPR requirements. MAXAIR Systems are in use in many healthcare settings and laboratories where airborne contaminants exist. CAPR Systems provide unique comfort and convenience, having become the preferred respirator for healthcare workers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156964/MAXAIR_CAPR_powered_air_purifying_respirator.jpg

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Conte si è fatto l'ospedale a casa

Conte si è fatto l'ospedale a casa

Fra Travaglio e Sansonetti finisce in rissa: "Miserabile verme,"" Squadrista"

Fra Travaglio e Sansonetti finisce in rissa: "verme", "squadrista"

Per la "fase 2" Colao manda tutti in bicicletta

Per la "fase 2" Colao manda tutti in bicicletta

Roberto Burioni sbeffeggia il virologo del colera ma Rotondi lo asfalta

Burioni sbeffeggia il virologo del colera. Rotondi lo asfalta

Si prepara la spallata a Conte. E Mattarella ha già un nome: Vittorio Colao

Il dopo Conte? Mattarella ha già un nome: Colao

I migranti in quarantena danno fuoco al centro di accoglienza. Tensione a Torre Maura

I migranti in quarantena danno fuoco al centro di accoglienza [foto]

La pandemia di influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Distrutta dai vandali la fontana del Cupido a Villa Doria Pamphilj

Distrutta dai vandali la fontana del Cupido a Villa Doria Pamphilj

Uovo di Pasqua e scollatura hot, gli auguri di Diletta Leotta mandano in visibilio i fan

Uovo di Pasqua e scollatura hot, gli auguri di Diletta Leotta mandano in visibilio i fan

L'imprenditore esasperato a Conte e al governo: "Vi veniamo a prendere e vi buttiamo fuori di lì"

L'imprenditore esasperato a Conte e al governo: "Vi veniamo a prendere"

"Virus debole", "mascherine inutili". Ecco tutti i clamorosi errori degli scienziati

"Virus debole", "mascherine inutili". Ecco tutti i clamorosi errori degli scienziati (VIDEO)

Fuoco ai materassi, i migranti non vogliono stare in quarantena

Fuoco ai materassi, i migranti non vogliono stare in quarantena

La rabbia del paziente guarito dal coronavirus: Zingaretti ora devi dire la verità

La rabbia del paziente guarito: "Zingaretti ora devi dire la verità"

La iena non ride più. Il leone è brutale e la divora così

La iena non ride più. Il leone è brutale e la divora così

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33