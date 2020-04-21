AACSB Highlights 25 Business Schools Elevating Entrepreneurship

cerca

di AdnKronos

21 Aprile 2020

TAMPA, Florida, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AACSB International (AACSB)—the world's largest business education network—announces 25 business schools as highlights of its Innovations That Inspire member challenge. An annual initiative, the challenge recognizes institutions from around the world that serve as champions of change in the business education landscape. This year's challenge emphasizes "Catalysts for Innovation"—one of five opportunities identified in AACSB's Collective Vision for Business Education. With programs featuring both interdisciplinary collaborations and community engagement, the highlighted innovations are inspiring examples of business education's efforts to elevate entrepreneurial thinking and new business creation.

The following impactful initiatives are included among this year's highlighted innovations:

"The demand for innovation that engages experts across disciplines and addresses the needs of both local and global communities has never been more apparent than in these unprecedented times," said Thomas R. Robinson, president and CEO of AACSB. "We are honored to feature these 25 business schools for their valuable role in elevating entrepreneurship through research, teaching, and community engagement. Their efforts are enabling the creation and effective leadership of enterprises worldwide."

Now in its fifth year, the Innovations That Inspire challenge has highlighted more than 120 business school efforts that exemplify forward-looking approaches to education, research, community engagement or outreach, and leadership. To date, members of AACSB's Business Education Alliance have shared nearly 1,000 innovations, creating a robust repository in AACSB's DataDirect system to inform and inspire fellow members and the industry.

For an overview of all featured innovations, visit aacsb.edu/innovations-that-inspire.

About AACSB International

Established in 1916, AACSB International (AACSB) is the world's largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and business to create the next generation of great leaders. With a presence in more than 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education. Learn how AACSB is transforming business education for a better society at aacsb.edu.

