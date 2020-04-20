cerca

VVDN Technologies Continues Its Manufacturing Expansion With Additional 10 Acre Global Innovation Park in India

20 Aprile 2020

GURUGRAM, India, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VVDN Technologies, a leading premier product engineering, cloud and manufacturing company, announced the opening of its 10 Acre Global Innovation Park at Manesar, Gurugram, India. This announcement comes as a part of the company's plan to further strengthen its engineering service offerings and increasing its manufacturing capacity by adding to the infrastructure.

VVDN's new Global Innovation Park at Manesar is spread over 10 acres. This large campus has a planned capacity of approximately 100,000 employees and will be operational by the middle of May, 2020. The new campus facility, part of the previously announced expansion plan to dramatically increase capacity for the manufacturing of next generation technology solutions, will be a bigger world class factory with a greater production output.

The Global Innovation Park currently houses the following:

Today, VVDN produces a wide range of innovative versatile solutions such as Trackers, Dashcams, Cameras, Wi-Fi Access Points and 5G equipment. With this new campus, VVDN has strengthened its manufacturing position in India by being one of the leading ODMs, which can serve the global customer's needs of electronic manufacturing of innovative solutions.

Reflecting on the growth and continued investment Bhupender Saharan, CEO, said, "VVDN's growth is a landmark of a unique transformation in the company's history. VVDN launching a major global expansion of its manufacturing efforts in India, underscores the company's commitment to be India's Premier ODM company catering to both the domestic and global market's needs."

Saharan continued, "This manufacturing expansion has occurred at a unique time when the world is looking for manufacturing alternatives, and VVDN is now determined to offer its global customers a world class manufacturing capability with an excellent quality level. The electronics manufacturing world is rapidly evolving and VVDN is ready to meet the needs of the new normal of the world with its advanced and sustainable infrastructure, capacity and manpower."

About VVDN

VVDN is a Product Engineering & Manufacturing company focused on designing & manufacturing end-to-end products across several technology vertical markets (5G, Data Center, Vision, Networking, Wi-Fi, IoT, Defense, Cloud & Apps). VVDN's India HQ is located at Gurgaon, India and its North America HQ's is located in San Jose, CA, USA. VVDN serves global customers across several regions including US, Canada, Europe, India, Vietnam, Korea and Japan. VVDN's business model includes Product Engineering Services and ODM Services.

