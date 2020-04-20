cerca

comunicati

Hisense F50 5G Launches with UNISOC 5G Chipset T7510

di AdnKronos

20 Aprile 2020

Hisense F50 5G Launches with UNISOC 5G Chipset T7510

SHANGHAI, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UNISOC, a world leading provider of mobile communications chipsets and IoT chipsets, today announced the UNISOC T7510-powered Hisense F50 5G was officially unveiled on April 20.

The UNISOC 5G chipset T7510 is based on an octa-core architecture with 4x Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and 4x Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. It also has a 800MHz IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU and a V510 baseband. With the Compatability of both SA and NSA modes, supports sub-6GHz 5G bands (n41/n78/n79) with up to 100MHz of bandwidth and 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G networks, local connectivity includes Wi-Fi 5 (ac) and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Hisense F50 5G is equipped with a 5010mAh battery, and supports 18W fast charging. It also comes with an 8mm large PC-level heat pipe for heat dissipation.

The phone also packs a quad camera setup on the back consisting of an 8-megapixel (MP) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP focal length lens, a 2MP ultra-macro lens and a 48MP main camera. Hisense F50 5G has a capturing facility of 4K high-resolution videos at 30fps, with video stabilization, which enables dynamic video shooting clearer and more stable.

In terms of price, it will cost RMB 2199 (~USA$ 310) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM model.

About UNISOC

UNISOC is a leading fabless semiconductor company committed to R&D of core chipsets in mobile communications and AIoT. Its products cover mobile chipset platforms supporting 2G/3G/4G/5G communication standards and various chipset solutions in the field of IoT, RFFE, wireless connection, TV etc. With estimated 4,500 staff, 15 R&D centers and 7 customer support centers around the world, UNISOC has become the top 3 mobile chipsets supplier in terms of global market share, the leading 5G company in World and one of the largest chipset providers for IoT and connectivity devices in China. For more information, please visit http://www.unisoc.com/. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1157183/UNISOC_T7510.jpg

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Conte si è fatto l'ospedale a casa

Conte si è fatto l'ospedale a casa

Per la "fase 2" Colao manda tutti in bicicletta

Per la "fase 2" Colao manda tutti in bicicletta

Fra Travaglio e Sansonetti finisce in rissa: "Miserabile verme,"" Squadrista"

Fra Travaglio e Sansonetti finisce in rissa: "verme", "squadrista"

Il coronavirus durerà sette anni. Lo dicono le profezie di Papa Giovanni

Il coronavirus durerà sette anni. Lo dicono le profezie di Papa Giovanni

Si prepara la spallata a Conte. E Mattarella ha già un nome: Vittorio Colao

Il dopo Conte? Mattarella ha già un nome: Colao

I migranti in quarantena danno fuoco al centro di accoglienza. Tensione a Torre Maura

I migranti in quarantena danno fuoco al centro di accoglienza [foto]

La pandemia di influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Distrutta dai vandali la fontana del Cupido a Villa Doria Pamphilj

Distrutta dai vandali la fontana del Cupido a Villa Doria Pamphilj

Uovo di Pasqua e scollatura hot, gli auguri di Diletta Leotta mandano in visibilio i fan

Uovo di Pasqua e scollatura hot, gli auguri di Diletta Leotta mandano in visibilio i fan

Fuoco ai materassi, i migranti non vogliono stare in quarantena

Fuoco ai materassi, i migranti non vogliono stare in quarantena

"Virus debole", "mascherine inutili". Ecco tutti i clamorosi errori degli scienziati

"Virus debole", "mascherine inutili". Ecco tutti i clamorosi errori degli scienziati (VIDEO)

Elettra Lamborghini tra sesso e quarantena. Cosa fa su Instagram per convincere Afrojack

Elettra Lamborghini in astinenza: l'escamotage bollente per convincere Afrojack

La iena non ride più. Il leone è brutale e la divora così

La iena non ride più. Il leone è brutale e la divora così

Borsettate e sigarette, così la Regina Elisabetta punisce Harry e Meghan

Sigarette e borsettate, così la regina punisce Harry e Meghan

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33