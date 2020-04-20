cerca

comunicati

EDAN to Dispatch Thousands of Medical Devices to NHS Nightingale

di AdnKronos

20 Aprile 2020

EDAN to Dispatch Thousands of Medical Devices to NHS Nightingale

SHENZHEN, China, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To ease the strain on medical equipment, EDAN cooperates with the National Health Service (NHS) to install thousands of patient monitors in hospitals in the United Kingdom, including Britain's first coronavirus field hospital NHS Nightingale. Other than the latest batch to the UK, EDAN has already sent over ten thousand devices to hard-hit European areas like Germany, Italy, France, and Spain in March.

As the global spread of COVID-19, EDAN managed to make a quick response to the outbreak to accommodate the increasing needs of medical equipment. Till now, the production is added to 18 lines to fulfill the needs all across the globe.

"With decades of experience in the international market, EDAN earned the reputation and trusts from all these countries. It's our responsibility to step forward to help combating the virus," said by EDAN's general manager Jack Xie.

Alongside its local employees from subsidiaries around the world EDAN help on the installment in needed countries. Those who went to NHS Nightingale are from EDAN UK. Xie mentioned, to ensure the health of its local employees, EDAN sent thousands of protective kits to its employees and partners in the UK, US, Italy, German, and many other countries. During the installation in Wuhan, EDAN remained a zero-infection record of its frontline employees.

Product-wise, EDAN offers a wide range of product selections, from basic ones to advanced machines, which can support diverse needs of monitoring, ABG tests, ECG test, and sonography. Xie said, "we hope to help as much as we can. As WHO pleaded and what we always said since the outbreak, united we stand, for our shared future. This is the battle we will win."

For more information, please click here.

About Edan Instruments, Inc.

Edan is a healthcare company dedicated to improving the human condition around the world by delivering value-driven, innovative and high-quality medical products and services. For over 20 years, Edan has been pioneering a comprehensive line of medical solutions that address a broad range of healthcare practices including Diagnostic ECG, OB/GYN, Ultrasound Imaging, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Patient Monitoring, Point-of-Care Testing, and Veterinary. Healthcare professionals around the world depend on Edan's breakthrough medical technologies and outstanding customer support.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156749/EDAN_NHS.jpg

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Conte si è fatto l'ospedale a casa

Conte si è fatto l'ospedale a casa

Per la "fase 2" Colao manda tutti in bicicletta

Per la "fase 2" Colao manda tutti in bicicletta

Fra Travaglio e Sansonetti finisce in rissa: "Miserabile verme,"" Squadrista"

Fra Travaglio e Sansonetti finisce in rissa: "verme", "squadrista"

Il coronavirus durerà sette anni. Lo dicono le profezie di Papa Giovanni

Il coronavirus durerà sette anni. Lo dicono le profezie di Papa Giovanni

Si prepara la spallata a Conte. E Mattarella ha già un nome: Vittorio Colao

Il dopo Conte? Mattarella ha già un nome: Colao

I migranti in quarantena danno fuoco al centro di accoglienza. Tensione a Torre Maura

I migranti in quarantena danno fuoco al centro di accoglienza [foto]

La pandemia di influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Distrutta dai vandali la fontana del Cupido a Villa Doria Pamphilj

Distrutta dai vandali la fontana del Cupido a Villa Doria Pamphilj

Uovo di Pasqua e scollatura hot, gli auguri di Diletta Leotta mandano in visibilio i fan

Uovo di Pasqua e scollatura hot, gli auguri di Diletta Leotta mandano in visibilio i fan

Fuoco ai materassi, i migranti non vogliono stare in quarantena

Fuoco ai materassi, i migranti non vogliono stare in quarantena

"Virus debole", "mascherine inutili". Ecco tutti i clamorosi errori degli scienziati

"Virus debole", "mascherine inutili". Ecco tutti i clamorosi errori degli scienziati (VIDEO)

Elettra Lamborghini tra sesso e quarantena. Cosa fa su Instagram per convincere Afrojack

Elettra Lamborghini in astinenza: l'escamotage bollente per convincere Afrojack

La iena non ride più. Il leone è brutale e la divora così

La iena non ride più. Il leone è brutale e la divora così

Borsettate e sigarette, così la Regina Elisabetta punisce Harry e Meghan

Sigarette e borsettate, così la regina punisce Harry e Meghan

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33