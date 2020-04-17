cerca

comunicati

Fondazione Internazionale Menarini Creates a New Covid-19 "Virtual" Library for Doctors and Nurses: It Takes Only a Click to get the Studies Chosen by Nobel Ignarro

di AdnKronos

17 Aprile 2020

Fondazione Internazionale Menarini Creates a New Covid-19 "Virtual" Library for Doctors and Nurses: It Takes Only a Click to get the Studies Chosen by Nobel Ignarro

FLORENCE, Italy, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Created by the Menarini International Foundation, the collection of the most distinguished and influential scientific publications on Covid-19, selected and constantly updated under the guidance of the Nobel Prize for Medicine Louis J. Ignarro, member of the Scientific Committee of the Foundation, is available on the website www.en.fondazione-menarini.it. Unique in its kind, with a completely free access, the library allows healthcare professionals around the world an easy and quick access to verified data and information. Over one hundred publications are already included in the online library, also enriched by video interviews of the major international experts. With this initiative the Menarini Foundation continues its mission of promoting science education, to guarantee online updating and training for all healthcare professionals. The scientific articles are collected and classified in an easily and quickly accessible database: it takes only a simple click to get the studies, all sorted by topic: from ongoing trials to epidemiology, from the clinics to therapies and official guidelines.   

"We are all experiencing the most serious global nightmare in our lifetimes – Ignarro says -. The Coronavirus, responsible for COVID-19, is a highly contagious and virulent virus that has changed our lives completely in a very small period of time. In view of this tragedy, the Menarini Foundation is taking the initiative to publish an updated and selected list of the most pertinent articles chosen from the most notable international medical journals and magazines in the world. We really hope that you will appreciate this service and use it to enlighten your understanding of this important but complicated topic." 

"An easily accessible, clear and certified tool becomes even more necessary in a phase in which, due to the coronavirus emergency, all the usual medical refresher activities are suspended or carried out with great difficulty – adds Andrea Cossarizza, President of the International Society for Advancement of Citometry - The "virtual" multimedia library specialized on coronavirus is a useful tool to guide all the health professionals who are involved in various ways in the fight against Covid-19 across the large amount of scientific publications, thus contributing to the knowledge on coronavirus."  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156415/Louis_Ignarro___Nobel_Prize_recipient.jpg   Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156432/Fondazione_Internazionale_Menarini_Logo.jpg  

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Conte si è fatto l'ospedale a casa

Conte si è fatto l'ospedale a casa

Il coronavirus durerà sette anni. Lo dicono le profezie di Papa Giovanni

Il coronavirus durerà sette anni. Lo dicono le profezie di Papa Giovanni

L'Ue ce l’ha Mes in quel posto. In arrivo un cappio attorno al collo dell’Italia

L'Ue ce l'ha Mes in quel posto

L’euro-trappola all’Italia. Smascherata la vera natura della Ue

L'euro-trappola all’Italia
svela la vera natura della Ue

Spunta la bozza dell'ultimo decretoEmergenza fino a luglio e super multe

La bozza dell'ultimo decreto: emergenza fino a luglio e super multe

I migranti in quarantena danno fuoco al centro di accoglienza. Tensione a Torre Maura

I migranti in quarantena danno fuoco al centro di accoglienza [foto]

La pandemia di influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Distrutta dai vandali la fontana del Cupido a Villa Doria Pamphilj

Distrutta dai vandali la fontana del Cupido a Villa Doria Pamphilj

Uovo di Pasqua e scollatura hot, gli auguri di Diletta Leotta mandano in visibilio i fan

Uovo di Pasqua e scollatura hot, gli auguri di Diletta Leotta mandano in visibilio i fan

Borsettate e sigarette, così la Regina Elisabetta punisce Harry e Meghan

Sigarette e borsettate, così la regina punisce Harry e Meghan

GfVip, Adriana Volpe e Paola Di Benedetto svelano il mistero del phon. Serviva per...

GfVip, Adriana Volpe e Paola Di Benedetto svelano il mistero del phon. Serviva per...

Fuoco ai materassi, i migranti non vogliono stare in quarantena

Fuoco ai materassi, i migranti non vogliono stare in quarantena

Giorgia Meloni

La Meloni scopre le balle di Conte: "Non ho mai votato il Mes"

Matteo Salvini

Salvini dal balcone interrotto dagli insulti del vicino. Ma lui lo umilia così

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33