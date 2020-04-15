cerca

VVDN and STL Announce Strategic Collaboration to Design, Develop and Manufacture 5G Solutions

15 Aprile 2020

VVDN and STL Announce Strategic Collaboration to Design, Develop and Manufacture 5G Solutions

GURUGRAM, India, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VVDN, a complete end-to-end product engineering, cloud and manufacturing company is chosen by STL (NSE: STRTECH), an industry leading integrator of data networks, as the engineering and ODM partner for development of few indigenous 5G Products and Solutions.

VVDN's Design & ODM Services combine 13+ years of network and telecom experience for end-to-end product engineering, manufacturing and support. VVDN's labs and Centers of Excellence (CoEs) offer expertise across 5G domains including 5G RAN, 5G RF, 5G Cloud/Digital including Network Slicing Orchestration, oRAN/cRAN/ vRAN Services etc.

STL is an industry leading integrator of data networks, with core capabilities in optical connectivity and virtual mobile edge solutions. STL is working towards empowering Mobile Network Operators to build best in class networks and enable them to build open, disaggregated and cloud native fixed wireline and 5G mobile access networks.

With VVDN's experience in radio manufacturing and STL's focus on edge solutions, both the companies will collectively ideate, design, and develop innovative solutions to support critical infrastructure for 5G. The solutions will enable operators worldwide to address multiple deployment use cases with faster time to market.

Puneet Agarwal, Co-Founder and President Wireless Group, VVDN Technologies said, "This partnership with STL is instrumental to VVDN and has come at the right time when VVDN is placing significant investments in 5G engineering space. The goal is to provide complete, integrated and pre-validated 5G platforms for both Small Cell & Macro RU and deliver the complete product to STL. Our engineering & manufacturing is fully equipped to design and develop 5G Radio solutions that will help STL to accelerate 5G deployments."

Dr.Badri Gomatam, Group CTO, STL said, "The joint collaboration with VVDN aims to advance the evolution of 5G small cells thereby supporting telecom operators in their mission to rollout 5G networks. Also, with an indigenous "Make In India" approach to 5G Radio Units, STL aims to target operators globally and focus on private enterprises for broad scale deployments of 5G".

About VVDN:

VVDN is a Product Engineering & Manufacturing company focused on designing & manufacturing end-to-end products across several technology verticals (5G & DC, Vision, Networking & Wi-Fi, IOT, Defense, Cloud & Apps).

For more information about VVDN, please visit http://www.vvdntech.com

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is an industry leading integrator of data networks.

For more information about STL, please visit https://www.stl.tech/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1155108/VVDN_STL.jpg

Media Contact:Anushree Mittalanushree.mittal@vvdntech.in  +91-9619903712 

 

