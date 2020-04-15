cerca

comunicati

Trade Bank of Iraq Announces Capital Increase to USD 3 Billion Under New Three Year Strategic Vision

di AdnKronos

15 Aprile 2020

Trade Bank of Iraq Announces Capital Increase to USD 3 Billion Under New Three Year Strategic Vision

BAGHDAD, Iraq and ABU DHABI, UAE, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) has announced a new capital increase that aims to raise the bank's financial strength in line with the new strategic vision for 2020-23.

The bank has increased its capital to USD 3 billion (3.5 Trillion Iraqi Dinar) for the year 2020 from USD 2.3 billion (2.7 Trillion Iraqi Dinar) in 2019.  

The step has been taken with the approval of the Prime Minster of Iraq on the back of TBI's promising 2019 financial results audited by E&Y Ernst & Young. The increased capital is aimed at reinforcing the bank's status in Iraq and its position as a leading Iraqi bank with global reach.

TBI achieved a robust growth in revenues and in key financial areas during the financial year 2019. The financial results shows that TBI achieved revenues of USD 708 million (837 billion Iraqi Dinar), which grew by 12% over 2018, and a net profit of USD 556 million (657 billion Iraqi dinars) in 2019, an increase of 68% from the previous year.

The total assets of TBI grew to USD 29 billion (34 trillion Iraqi Dinar) in 2019 thereby recording an increase of 27% in comparison to 2018.

Faisal Al Haimus, Chairman & President of Trade Bank of Iraq, said: "The capital increase is a significant step forward on the path to creating a stronger bank which will reinforce our ability to execute the strategic plan for the coming three years to increase the banks revenues and profits."

The capital increase, the largest in the history of the TBI since its establishment in 2003, solidifies TBI's leadership on development financing for the country and help continue to play a pivotal and influential role in Iraq's ongoing recovery.

Faisal added: "We have accomplished a lot in the recent years but we are aware that we have still a long way to go. Our objective is to help increase the quality of life for the people of Iraq which is the essence of the social responsibility towards the Iraqi people."

Based on the Approval of the Prime Minister of Iraq, TBI also successfully transferred 20% of the bank's profits for the year 2019 amounting to 111 million US dollars (131 billion Iraqi dinars) to the state's treasury.

The bank opened its first branch outside Iraq last year in Riyadh, KSA and plans to upgrade its representative office in Abu Dhabi Global Market to enable it to conduct investment arranging  and advisory activities.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1155370/Trade_Bank_of_Iraq_Logo.jpg  Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1155369/Faisal_Al_Haimus.jpg

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Conte si è fatto l'ospedale a casa

Conte si è fatto l'ospedale a casa

Va a fuoco la casa di Mario Draghi. Paura a Città della Pieve

Va a fuoco la casa di Draghi. Paura a Città della Pieve in Umbria

L'Ue ce l’ha Mes in quel posto. In arrivo un cappio attorno al collo dell’Italia

L'Ue ce l'ha Mes in quel posto

Il coronavirus durerà sette anni. Lo dicono le profezie di Papa Giovanni

Il coronavirus durerà sette anni. Lo dicono le profezie di Papa Giovanni

L’euro-trappola all’Italia. Smascherata la vera natura della Ue

L'euro-trappola all’Italia
svela la vera natura della Ue

I migranti in quarantena danno fuoco al centro di accoglienza. Tensione a Torre Maura

I migranti in quarantena danno fuoco al centro di accoglienza [foto]

La pandemia di influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Roma mai così deserta. Alla vigilia di Pasqua la città è spettrale

Roma mai così deserta. Alla vigilia di Pasqua la città è spettrale

Uovo di Pasqua e scollatura hot, gli auguri di Diletta Leotta mandano in visibilio i fan

Uovo di Pasqua e scollatura hot, gli auguri di Diletta Leotta mandano in visibilio i fan

Così tolgono il microfono a Papa Francesco. Ma il messaggio arriva forte e chiaro

Così tolgono il microfono a Papa Francesco. Ma il messaggio arriva forte e chiaro

Borsettate e sigarette, così la Regina Elisabetta punisce Harry e Meghan

Sigarette e borsettate, così la regina punisce Harry e Meghan

GfVip, Adriana Volpe e Paola Di Benedetto svelano il mistero del phon. Serviva per...

GfVip, Adriana Volpe e Paola Di Benedetto svelano il mistero del phon. Serviva per...

Giorgia Meloni

La Meloni scopre le balle di Conte: "Non ho mai votato il Mes"

La leonessa indecisa non attacca. Così ci pensa il Re leone a sbranare tutti

La leonessa indecisa non attacca. Così ci pensa il Re leone a sbranare tutti

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33