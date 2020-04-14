cerca

IHME Director Dr. Christopher Murray to Analyze Latest Forecasts on COVID-19 Deaths in U.S. and Europe

di AdnKronos

14 Aprile 2020

IHME Director Dr. Christopher Murray to Analyze Latest Forecasts on COVID-19 Deaths in U.S. and Europe

SEATTLE, April 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington's School of Medicine, will host a press briefing on Saturday, April 11, at 11 am (US Eastern Time) / 4 pm (UK Time) on the latest forecasts in the U.S., the U.K. and Europe regarding deaths and hospital usage related to COVID-19. Those new forecasts are available at: http://www.healthdata.org/covid/updates 

 

Contact:

Media@healthdata.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1141750/IHME_Logo.jpg

