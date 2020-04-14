cerca

Consecutively Winning Awards

14 Aprile 2020

Kavalan takes out 4 Double Golds and 6 Golds in San Francisco

TAIPEI, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan distillery has added four Double Golds won at the recent San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) to its brilliant run of awards so far in 2020.

In other major contests, Kavalan also won big at the World Whiskies Awards (WWA) and World Gin Awards (WGA) announced recently. 

4 SFWSC Double Golds went to

6 Golds went to

World Whiskies Awards - Taiwanese single malt

In the 2020 WWA, Kavalan was named category winner for its Oloroso Sherry Oak and received a Gold for the new Concertmaster Sherry Cask Finish.

2020 WGA Compound Gin - Taiwanese

In the World Gin Awards, Kavalan Gin clinched Gold. It's the inaugural expression as part of an exciting new Kavalan gin series.

AUISC 2020

In the Australian International Spirits Competition, Kavalan scooped the highest designation of Judges' Choice for:

Three Golds went to:

About Kavalan Distillery

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. All this combines to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by about 40 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected 400 gold awards or higher from the industry's most competitive contests. Visit www.kavalanwhisky.com

Media Contact information Kaitlyn Tsai+886(0)39 229 000#7164 kaitlyn@kingcar.com.tw

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1153854/Kavalan_winners.jpg

