Chromatic Technologies' Scientists Join Fight Against COVID-19 Virus

di AdnKronos

14 Aprile 2020

American Thermal Instruments Lends Their Expertise

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chromatic Technologies Inc. (CTI) has partnered with American Thermal Instruments (ATI) in Dayton, Ohio, to donate free-of-charge new printable temperature, tampering and authentication technology to protect all new COVID-19 drugs.

As the world's scientists rush to find vaccines and therapeutics to treat COVID-19, there's another group of scientists who are working just as hard to protect the drugs and safely deliver them to patients and - - in addition - - fight counterfeiters. 

"Once a COVID-19 drug is produced, it needs to be safely distributed throughout the world and must survive the risks of freezing, heat abuse, sun (UV) damage, tampering and counterfeiting," said Lyle Small, CTI's chief executive officer. "The world is throwing money at beating the coronavirus in a compressed timeline. This just amplifies the risk and CTI has simple solutions for all of these related efficacy challenges," Small continued.

According to the World Health Organization, seven of the 10 top-selling drugs in the world are damaged by freezing temperatures, including vaccines for influenza and pneumonia.

"ATI is already working with dozens of pharmaceutical companies and we are diligently launching this program to support all of their COVID-19 R&D and launch efforts," said Randall Lane, chief executive officer of ATI.

CTI and ATI's goals are to protect at least 100 million units of drugs being distributed to health care officials. The CTI donation has an equivalent value of US$5 million. 

High-res images and captions are available at https://www.ctiinks.com/newsroom.

CTI is the world's largest supplier of smart, specialty, color-changing technology that responds to temperature, light and pressure. CTI was founded in 1993 and exports to 55 countries and is an ISO9001/2015 production facility. CTI's ink technology is found worldwide on many of the most recognizable products in the consumer and professional marketplace.

Founded in 1981, American Thermal Instruments produces custom temperature monitoring solutions for industries that require the most accurate and measurable systems including pharmaceutical, medical, food, beverage and industrial.

Pharmaceutical companies may contact CTI at (719) 592-1557 or inquire@ctiinks.com for samples, further information or to immediately place orders. Main website: www.ctiinks.com.

