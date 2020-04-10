cerca

comunicati

Huami Partnered with Nanshan Zhong's Team to Combat COVID-19 Coronavirus on a Joint Lab

di AdnKronos

10 Aprile 2020

Huami Partnered with Nanshan Zhong's Team to Combat COVID-19 Coronavirus on a Joint Lab

To help Pulmonary Rehabilitation Follow-up Care and to develop epidemics prediction and alert system

 

SHENZHEN, China, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami (NYSE: HMI), announced a collaboration with China National Clinical Research Center of Respiratory Disease (NCRCRD) and Guangdong Nanshan Medical Innovation Institute, led by Dr. Nanshan Zhong, to establish a smart wearable joint laboratory. Based on Huami smart wearable technology and powerful computing algorithms, the lab aims to help COVID-19 recovered patients' follow-up care and management through the NCRCRD big data platform. Moreover, the lab would jointly contribute to an epidemic prediction and alert system.

"As the collaboration among medical institutions, R&D institutions and enterprises, we are excited to leverage our expertise in smart wearable technology to promote applied research and transformation achievements of respiratory health," said Wang Huang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Huami Technology. Driven by the mission of Connect Health with Technology, Huami is committed to establishing a global health ecosystem including device, data and service, while being the most trusted partner of its users.

Dr. Nanshan Zhong, aged 83, an international famed respiratory disease specialist and academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, was a pioneer in the SARS control in 2013 and is now the leader of the senior experts of COVID-19 prevention with China's National Health Commission. Dr. Nanshan Zhong has been fighting at the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak since reporting the person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 in January.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, Huami has continued the efforts of "Connect Health with Technology". The company has donated medical supplies and devices worth 11.5million RMB since the COVID-19 epidemic outbreak. Huami has also developed a smartwatch for medical staff in Wuhan, with a feature to ease psychological distress. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1153829/Huami_Partnered_with_Nanshan_Zhong_s_Team.jpg

 

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Va a fuoco la casa di Mario Draghi. Paura a Città della Pieve

Va a fuoco la casa di Draghi. Paura a Città della Pieve in Umbria

L'Ue ce l’ha Mes in quel posto. In arrivo un cappio attorno al collo dell’Italia

L'Ue ce l'ha Mes in quel posto

Coronavirus, l'antiparassitario Ivermectin lo uccide in 48 ore. La speranza arriva dall'Australia

L'Ivermectin uccide il virus in 48 ore
La speranza arriva dall'Australia

Conte temporeggia, rinviata ancora la conferenza: che succede a Palazzo Chigi

Conte temporeggia, rinviata ancora la conferenza: che succede a Palazzo Chigi

Coronavirus, dramma Boris Johnson: "È collegato al ventilatore polmonare"

Dramma Boris Johnson
"È collegato al ventilatore"

Controlli e posti di blocco, a Roma è caccia ai furbetti della quarantena

Posti di blocco, a Roma è caccia ai furbetti

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Sono arrivate! Sedici milioni di mascherine atterrate a Roma, Milano e Bologna

Sono arrivate! Sedici milioni di mascherine atterrate a Roma, Milano e Bologna

La pandemia di influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Così tolgono il microfono a Papa Francesco. Ma il messaggio arriva forte e chiaro

Così tolgono il microfono a Papa Francesco. Ma il messaggio arriva forte e chiaro

Coronavirus, spunta il video (diffamatorio) contro Matteo Renzi e la famiglia. Caccia ai responsabili

Spunta il video diffamatorio sulla quarantena di Renzi e figli. Caccia ai responsabili

Strage coronavirus, Carlo Taormina: governati da criminali. Perché la denuncia fa tremare il governo Conte

"Governati da criminali". Taormina, governo nei guai dopo la denuncia?

Matteo Salvini

I vescovi scomunicano Salvini per la Pasqua in chiesa. Ma a salvarlo spunta la D'Urso

La leonessa indecisa non attacca. Così ci pensa il Re leone a sbranare tutti

La leonessa indecisa non attacca. Così ci pensa il Re leone a sbranare tutti

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33