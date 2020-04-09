cerca

comunicati

Excelra Releases COVID-19 Drug Repurposing Database to Support Global Drug Development Efforts Against Novel Coronavirus

di AdnKronos

9 Aprile 2020

Excelra Releases COVID-19 Drug Repurposing Database to Support Global Drug Development Efforts Against Novel Coronavirus

HYDERABAD, India, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelra, a leading global data and analytics company, today announced the release of the COVID-19 Drug Repurposing Database (https://www.excelra.com/covid-19-drug-repurposing-database/). The 'open-access' database presents a compilation of 'previously approved' small molecules and biologics with known preclinical, pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, and toxicity profiles that can rapidly enter either Phase 2 or 3 clinical trials on fast track basis for COVID-19. In addition, the database also includes information on promising drug candidates that are in various 'clinical, pre-clinical and experimental' stages of drug discovery and development for COVID-19.

Alluding to this wealth of information, Dr. Nandu Gattu, Senior Vice President, Pharma Analytics, Excelra said, "The COVID-19 DR database is a compilation of crucial data that is dispersed across numerous publications, reports, databases and knowledge-repositories along with referenced literature covering the drug, disease, target, and mechanism of action. Our endeavour is in support to the ongoing global scientific efforts for identifying safe and effective therapeutic options to treat the novel coronavirus disease." 

Drug Repurposing at Excelra is powered by their Global Repurposing Integrated Platform (GRIP) that combines proprietary repurposing databases, algorithms, analytics tools and a visualization engine. The GRIP database is built by amassing vast chemical data, biological data and clinical data which together contribute to more than 10 million associations among 'drug-disease-target' triads.

https://www.excelra.com/translational/#drug_repositioning

About Excelra:

Excelra's data and analytics solutions empower innovation in life sciences across the value chain from discovery to market. The Excelra Edge comes from a seamless amalgamation of proprietary curated data assets, deep domain expertise and data science. The company's multifaceted teams harmonize and analyse large volumes of disparate unstructured data using cutting-edge technologies. We galvanize data-driven decisions to unlock operational efficiencies to accelerate drug discovery and development. Over the past 18 years, Excelra has been the preferred data and analytics partner to over 150 global clients including 15 of the top 20 large Pharma companies.www.excelra.com

Access COVID-19 Drug Repurposing Database: https://www.excelra.com/covid-19-drug-repurposing-database/

Contact Information: Dorothy Paul – Director Marketing Tel: +91-9908130236 Email:  dorothy.paul@excelra.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692189/Excelra_Logo.jpg

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Va a fuoco la casa di Mario Draghi. Paura a Città della Pieve

Va a fuoco la casa di Draghi. Paura a Città della Pieve in Umbria

Coronavirus, l'antiparassitario Ivermectin lo uccide in 48 ore. La speranza arriva dall'Australia

L'Ivermectin uccide il virus in 48 ore
La speranza arriva dall'Australia

Coronavirus, dramma Boris Johnson: "È collegato al ventilatore polmonare"

Dramma Boris Johnson
"È collegato al ventilatore"

Roberto Burioni superstar da Fazio bacchetta Brusaferro e la ministra Azzolina

Burioni star da Fazio, bacchetta Brusaferro e la ministra Azzolina

Un altro piano al posto dei coronabond. Così l'Ue rifila il Mes a Conte

Coronabond? Nessuna speranza
L'Ue rifila il Mes al premier Conte

Controlli e posti di blocco, a Roma è caccia ai furbetti della quarantena

Posti di blocco, a Roma è caccia ai furbetti

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Sono arrivate! Sedici milioni di mascherine atterrate a Roma, Milano e Bologna

Sono arrivate! Sedici milioni di mascherine atterrate a Roma, Milano e Bologna

Passeggeri notturni in "viaggio" su RaiTre

Passeggeri notturni in "viaggio" su RaiTre

Così tolgono il microfono a Papa Francesco. Ma il messaggio arriva forte e chiaro

Così tolgono il microfono a Papa Francesco. Ma il messaggio arriva forte e chiaro Il sussurro e la lezione di Bergoglio

Coronavirus, spunta il video (diffamatorio) contro Matteo Renzi e la famiglia. Caccia ai responsabili

Spunta il video diffamatorio sulla quarantena di Renzi e figli. Caccia ai responsabili

Strage coronavirus, Carlo Taormina: governati da criminali. Perché la denuncia fa tremare il governo Conte

"Governati da criminali". Taormina, governo nei guai dopo la denuncia?

Matteo Salvini

I vescovi scomunicano Salvini per la Pasqua in chiesa. Ma a salvarlo spunta la D'Urso

La leonessa indecisa non attacca. Così ci pensa il Re leone a sbranare tutti

La leonessa indecisa non attacca. Così ci pensa il Re leone a sbranare tutti

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33