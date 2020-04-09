cerca

comunicati

EOX Vantage Helps Companies in Work-at-Home Crisis

di AdnKronos

9 Aprile 2020

EOX Vantage Helps Companies in Work-at-Home Crisis

Makes suite of communication tools free

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global software company EOX Vantage is stepping up to help teams suddenly forced to work at home by the COVID-19 pandemic to remain productive and functional.

The Cleveland-based global Enterprise Operating System provider is giving away its SaaS suite of collaboration and communication tools for free through the end of the year in a program they've named TeamedUp 2020. The goals of the TeamedUp 2020 initiative are to help connect the millions of isolated people in our global workforce, and those right in our own backyard, whose lives have been disrupted by the health crisis and to unify communication and collaboration for displaced teams.

"Our community is extraordinarily important to our company and we feel compelled to give back what we can to help during these uncertain times. The core features of our product offering are ones that can make a significant difference as people everywhere balance work, family and distance. For our leadership team, giving away full functionality of our collaboration and communication tools to companies in need was a no-brainer," said EOX Vantage CEO Sudhir Achar. "We want to help businesses during this time and give back in the best way we know how – through visibility, increased productivity, security and collaboration."

The TeamedUp 2020 suite includes Chat, Integrated Mail, Announcements and CRM features that make it easy for widely dispersed teams to collaborate smoothly and efficiently in real time and in one secure system, eliminating the need to maintain different platforms. It's ideal for startups, smaller companies or any organizations without a current all-in-one platform.

TeamedUp 2020 gives managers, owners and team members the tools necessary to increase productivity and collaboration helping to bring back some of the human element lost in our current state and streamlining the process of getting back to work.

The TeamedUp 2020 suite will be available through Dec. 31, 2020, without regular fees.

"Since working at home began, we're hearing from clients who say the TeamedUp 2020 tools have minimized disruption and allowed them to carry on," said CEO Sudhir Achar. "We're glad to be able to help and we hope others take advantage of the platform."

Organizations interested in getting TeamedUp 2020 for free should contact EOX Vantage here.  

About EOX Vantage: As a recognized global leader of operational efficiencies, EOX Vantage delivers premier solutions through our Enterprise Operating System and Managed Services. Clients from the Insurance, Logistics, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Legal industries choose EOX Vantage for the quality and results that our product and services provide. Through the actionable dashboards and data analytics of EOX Vantage's secure, all-in-one platform, businesses gain the visibility they need to make better informed decisions, resulting in increased productivity, reduced time and cost, and enhanced collaboration. EOX Vantage allows clients to focus on what they do best by reducing the time it takes to manage their essential operations and improving effectiveness with data and insights. 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Va a fuoco la casa di Mario Draghi. Paura a Città della Pieve

Va a fuoco la casa di Draghi. Paura a Città della Pieve in Umbria

Coronavirus, l'antiparassitario Ivermectin lo uccide in 48 ore. La speranza arriva dall'Australia

L'Ivermectin uccide il virus in 48 ore
La speranza arriva dall'Australia

Coronavirus, dramma Boris Johnson: "È collegato al ventilatore polmonare"

Dramma Boris Johnson
"È collegato al ventilatore"

Roberto Burioni superstar da Fazio bacchetta Brusaferro e la ministra Azzolina

Burioni star da Fazio, bacchetta Brusaferro e la ministra Azzolina

Un altro piano al posto dei coronabond. Così l'Ue rifila il Mes a Conte

Coronabond? Nessuna speranza
L'Ue rifila il Mes al premier Conte

Controlli e posti di blocco, a Roma è caccia ai furbetti della quarantena

Posti di blocco, a Roma è caccia ai furbetti

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Sono arrivate! Sedici milioni di mascherine atterrate a Roma, Milano e Bologna

Sono arrivate! Sedici milioni di mascherine atterrate a Roma, Milano e Bologna

Passeggeri notturni in "viaggio" su RaiTre

Passeggeri notturni in "viaggio" su RaiTre

Così tolgono il microfono a Papa Francesco. Ma il messaggio arriva forte e chiaro

Così tolgono il microfono a Papa Francesco. Ma il messaggio arriva forte e chiaro Il sussurro e la lezione di Bergoglio

Coronavirus, spunta il video (diffamatorio) contro Matteo Renzi e la famiglia. Caccia ai responsabili

Spunta il video diffamatorio sulla quarantena di Renzi e figli. Caccia ai responsabili

Strage coronavirus, Carlo Taormina: governati da criminali. Perché la denuncia fa tremare il governo Conte

"Governati da criminali". Taormina, governo nei guai dopo la denuncia?

Matteo Salvini

I vescovi scomunicano Salvini per la Pasqua in chiesa. Ma a salvarlo spunta la D'Urso

La leonessa indecisa non attacca. Così ci pensa il Re leone a sbranare tutti

La leonessa indecisa non attacca. Così ci pensa il Re leone a sbranare tutti

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33