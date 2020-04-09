cerca

comunicati

A Reason To Celebrate Local Cuisines: Join Us For World Food Travel Day On April 18

di AdnKronos

9 Aprile 2020

A Reason To Celebrate Local Cuisines: Join Us For World Food Travel Day On April 18

LONDON, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the World Food Travel Association (WFTA) invited food-loving travelers, as well as the world's travel and hospitality industries, to join in and celebrate World Food Travel Day together on April 18.

World Food Travel Day celebrates the reason to travel to experience our world's culinary cultures. The Day first launched in 2019 and is designed to bring awareness to both consumers and trade, and supports our Association's mission - to preserve and promote culinary cultures through hospitality and tourism. The celebration is open to both consumers and trade, and takes place every year on April 18.

This year, we're asking supporters to feature your favorite local food and beverage experiences that visitors to your area would love. There are 3 easy steps to participate:

For more information about World Food Travel Day please visithttps://worldfoodtravel.org/world-food-travel-day-april-18/

ABOUT THE WORLD FOOD TRAVEL ASSOCIATION (WFTA)The WFTA is a non-profit organisation that was founded in 2001 by its current executive director Erik Wolf. It is recognised as the world's leading authority on food/ culinary/ gastronomy tourism. The WFTA's mission is to preserve and promote culinary cultures through hospitality and travel. Every year, the organisation serves almost 200,000 professionals in 150+ countries. For more information, visit www.WorldFoodTravel.org.

Media Contact:  Erik Wolf (+44) 7827 582 554  help@worldfoodtravel.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/654605/World_Food_Travel_Association_Logo.jpg  

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Va a fuoco la casa di Mario Draghi. Paura a Città della Pieve

Va a fuoco la casa di Draghi. Paura a Città della Pieve in Umbria

Coronavirus, l'antiparassitario Ivermectin lo uccide in 48 ore. La speranza arriva dall'Australia

L'Ivermectin uccide il virus in 48 ore
La speranza arriva dall'Australia

Coronavirus, dramma Boris Johnson: "È collegato al ventilatore polmonare"

Dramma Boris Johnson
"È collegato al ventilatore"

Roberto Burioni superstar da Fazio bacchetta Brusaferro e la ministra Azzolina

Burioni star da Fazio, bacchetta Brusaferro e la ministra Azzolina

Un altro piano al posto dei coronabond. Così l'Ue rifila il Mes a Conte

Coronabond? Nessuna speranza
L'Ue rifila il Mes al premier Conte

Controlli e posti di blocco, a Roma è caccia ai furbetti della quarantena

Posti di blocco, a Roma è caccia ai furbetti

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Sono arrivate! Sedici milioni di mascherine atterrate a Roma, Milano e Bologna

Sono arrivate! Sedici milioni di mascherine atterrate a Roma, Milano e Bologna

Passeggeri notturni in "viaggio" su RaiTre

Passeggeri notturni in "viaggio" su RaiTre

Così tolgono il microfono a Papa Francesco. Ma il messaggio arriva forte e chiaro

Così tolgono il microfono a Papa Francesco. Ma il messaggio arriva forte e chiaro Il sussurro e la lezione di Bergoglio

Coronavirus, spunta il video (diffamatorio) contro Matteo Renzi e la famiglia. Caccia ai responsabili

Spunta il video diffamatorio sulla quarantena di Renzi e figli. Caccia ai responsabili

Strage coronavirus, Carlo Taormina: governati da criminali. Perché la denuncia fa tremare il governo Conte

"Governati da criminali". Taormina, governo nei guai dopo la denuncia?

Matteo Salvini

I vescovi scomunicano Salvini per la Pasqua in chiesa. Ma a salvarlo spunta la D'Urso

La leonessa indecisa non attacca. Così ci pensa il Re leone a sbranare tutti

La leonessa indecisa non attacca. Così ci pensa il Re leone a sbranare tutti

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33