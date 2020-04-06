cerca

comunicati

SNUH Provides Appropriate Medical Care to Secure South Korea Medical System in COVID-19 Crisis

di AdnKronos

6 Aprile 2020

SNUH Provides Appropriate Medical Care to Secure South Korea Medical System in COVID-19 Crisis

SEOUL, South Korea, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seoul National University Hospital (SNUH), Seoul, South Korea, treats COVID-19 patients with mild or no symptoms at an isolation facility called "Life Treatment Center." This measure came after the confirmed COVID-19 cases started to soar at the end of February in order to secure medical care for those with catastrophic illnesses and rare and intractable diseases.

SNUH has converted its training center with 100 rooms located in Mungyeong, North Kyeongsang province, into a Life Treatment Center. COVID-19 Patients who don't need to be hospitalized, are sent to this facility and monitored to prevent the spread of infection.

Medical staff at a monitoring center in Seoul, 100 miles away from the Life Treatment Center takes care of these patients. Doctors and nurses examine them twice a day through video calls. Medical data such as electrocardiogram (ECG), blood pressure, oxygen saturation, heart rate, and breathing rate is acquired by vital sign monitors and transmitted in real time to the monitoring center.

This innovative model of treating mild cases of COVID-19, designed and suggested by SNUH has been welcomed and now there are more than 16 Life Treatment Centers in operation in South Korea.

"To classify patients by severity and provide appropriate medical care is the key that Korea's healthcare system hasn't collapsed even though the confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached almost 9,000," says Yon Su Kim, President and CEO of SNUH.

Seoul National University Hospital is the tertiary hospital that has been leading medical advancement of South Korea for the past 130 years. It was established in 1885 as Korea 's first and greatest hospital.

SNUH has about 7,000 employees and 1,779 beds. About 2.3 million outpatients and 600 thousand inpatients are treated at SNUH a year. It leads Korea's healthcare and contribute to global health through its follwing networks: SNU Bundang Hospital, SMG-SNU Boramae Medical Center, SNUH Healthcare System Gangnam Center, National Traffic Injury Rehabilitation Hospital and Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital (SKSH), located in the UAE.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1140729/SNUH_Medical_Center_Seoul.jpg

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Mediaset sposta la sede legale in Olanda

Mediaset sposta la sede legale in Olanda: "Un polo tv europeo"

Coronavirus, ai malati il farmaco killer

Coronavirus, ai malati il farmaco killer

Coronavirus, l'antiparassitario Ivermectin lo uccide in 48 ore. La speranza arriva dall'Australia

L'Ivermectin uccide il virus in 48 ore
La speranza arriva dall'Australia

Matteo Renzi: l'Italia deve ripartire. Riapriamo fabbriche, scuole e negozi

La cura choc di Renzi:
riapriamo scuole e fabbriche

Un altro piano al posto dei coronabond. Così l'Ue rifila il Mes a Conte

Coronabond? Nessuna speranza
L'Ue rifila il Mes al premier Conte

Da Mark Caltagirone a Toninelli. L'ironia web sul sito Inps in tilt

Da Mark Caltagirone a Toninelli: l'ironia web sul sito Inps in tilt

Quando Prodi mandò la Marina a fermare l’esodo degli albanesi

Quando Prodi mandò la Marina a fermare l’esodo degli albanesi

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Controlli e posti di blocco, a Roma è caccia ai furbetti della quarantena

Posti di blocco, a Roma è caccia ai furbetti

Coronavirus, spunta il video (diffamatorio) contro Matteo Renzi e la famiglia. Caccia ai responsabili

Spunta il video diffamatorio sulla quarantena di Renzi e figli. Caccia ai responsabili

Strage coronavirus, Carlo Taormina: governati da criminali. Perché la denuncia fa tremare il governo Conte

"Governati da criminali". Taormina, governo nei guai dopo la denuncia?

Pumba sbaglia strada ma i leoni non colgono il pasto gratis

Pumba sbaglia strada ma i leoni non colgono il pasto gratis

La Meloni chiede mille euro, Cetto La Qualunque rilancia

La Meloni chiede mille euro, Cetto La Qualunque rilancia

Incredibile, così un terribile infarto stronca il Re Leone

Incredibile, così un terribile infarto stronca il Re Leone

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33