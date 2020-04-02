cerca

comunicati

ActLight: Best Signal to Noise Photodiode Now as Matrix With No Crosstalk

di AdnKronos

2 Aprile 2020

ActLight: Best Signal to Noise Photodiode Now as Matrix With No Crosstalk

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ActLight, the Swiss technology firm known for its best in class signal-to-noise ratio photodiodes, achieved another technology breakthrough: its new sensor array offer same signal-noise-ratio in absence of any crosstalk.

 

 

ActLight announced today that the Dynamic PhotoDiode (DPD) sensors array was fabricated and it passed the first set of tests.    

"The development of a very performant 3D image sensor based on our patented DPD technology is a great challenge for us at ActLight," said Serguei Okhonin, ActLight Co-Founder and CEO. "Seeing the performance of the first prototypes, in particular the absence of crosstalk between pixels and the first pictures produced by the array, and also considering that prototypes were built with standard CMOS image sensors technology give us the highest level of motivation to continue to invest in this project to build the high performance 3D image sensor that exceed the market expectations in terms of precision and efficiency."

About ActLight SA 

ActLight SA, the start-up company founded in 2011 and based in Lausanne - Switzerland, focuses on the field of CMOS photonics by developing a new type of photodetector, the Dynamic PhotoDiode (DPD). Being a fabless company, ActLight specializes in the Intellectual Property (IP) of this area and operates primarily in the IP licensing business model.

The patented CMOS-based photonics technology allows the substantial improvement of the efficiency and accuracy of various light sensing applications, such as Time Of Flight (TOF) based range meters, vital signs monitoring, 3D/2D cameras and much more. ActLight operates in the Internet of Things (IoT) market, with a focus on mobile and wearable devices, healthcare/medtech, autonomous driving, drones and robotics.

More info about ActLight available at http://www.act-light.com

Contact: info@act-light.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1140503/ActLight_DPD_sensor_array.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/886177/ActLight_Logo.jpg

 

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Mediaset sposta la sede legale in Olanda

Mediaset sposta la sede legale in Olanda: "Un polo tv europeo"

Matteo Renzi: l'Italia deve ripartire. Riapriamo fabbriche, scuole e negozi

La cura choc di Renzi:
riapriamo scuole e fabbriche

Si sono persi i malati del virus

Si sono persi i malati del virus

Consegniamoci a Mario Draghi

Consegniamoci a Draghi

"Assalto al supermercato". A Palermo esplode la rabbia 

"Assalto al supermercato". A Palermo esplode la rabbia

Quando Prodi mandò la Marina a fermare l’esodo degli albanesi

Quando Prodi mandò la Marina a fermare l’esodo degli albanesi

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Coronavirus, tutti parlamentari in mascherina: da Paragone cavaliere nero a Schifani paperino

Paragone-cavaliere nero e Schifani-Paperino: tutti i senatori mascherati in Aula

Meloni e la maschera trendy Anche Salvini la indossa

Meloni e la maschera trendy
Anche Salvini la indossa (foto)

Incubo a bordo della Costa Victoria: appello drammatico del comandante

Incubo Costa Victoria: che succede a bordo. L'appello disperato dell'ufficiale

Il Capo dello Stato agli italiani. Il fuorionda di Mattarella è clamoroso

Mattarella agli italiani, il fuorionda è clamoroso
"Giovanni, non ti muovere..."

Bufalo

Il bufalo-eroe sbaraglia il leone. Così si mette in salvo

Pumba sbaglia strada ma i leoni non colgono il pasto gratis

Pumba sbaglia strada ma i leoni non colgono il pasto gratis

Coronavirus, incredibile Urbano Cairo. Così motiva i venditori di pubblicità. Ma spunta un'altra verità

Incredibile Cairo. Così motiva i venditori di pubblicità. Ma spunta un'altra verità

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33