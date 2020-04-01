cerca

Guests of Penta Hotels Across Europe Are the Real Souper Heroes, Contributing Donations of Over 6,300 Soups and €13,000

di AdnKronos

1 Aprile 2020

Penta reflects on the success of its Souper Heroes campaign, and announces extension of its "Buy One, Give One" initiative

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last December, Penta launched its Souper Heroes campaign, with the aim of raising money for local charities across Europe and providing hot soup to people in need during the cold winter months. They succeeded: between December 2019 and February 2020, all Pentahotels across Europe and their guests collectively donated over 6,300 soups to the most vulnerable members of society and raised over €13,000 for local charities.

Based on the simple principle of "Buy One, Give One," Penta designed a campaign that enabled its guests to participate in local community engagement, giving them the opportunity to become "Souper Heroes." With neighbourhood spirit as a core part of the Penta brand, each Hotel co-operated with a local charity and for each soup purchased, one was donated to the charity partner. Together with new partner Kleinste Soep Fabriek and Penta's Executive Head Chef John King, three delicious organic soups were created, that were available in the hotel restaurants and in jars to take home. Alongside the soup donations, the Pentahotels also raised voluntary cash donations, with €1 added to guests' bills throughout the winter season.

As the campaign comes to an end, Penta has announced that they will extend the "Buy One, Give One" initiative permanently. This means that for every soup of the day sold at any Pentahotel, a soup will be donated to someone in the local community.

While the donations themselves are significant, Penta's greatest goal with the project has been to inspire people to reflect on their actions, to realise that – just like Penta and their guests – everyone has the power to make a real, positive impact on their local communities. The Souper Heroes campaign has been an exciting step forward in Penta's broader #pentagives mission of creating a global brand that continually gives back to the community. Because Penta knows, when you do good, you actually feel good too.

Click here for the post campaign video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lfCnhxMK10w Click here for the list of all charities supported: https://www.pentahotels.com/docs/Charities.pdf

Penta® represents a new generation of neighbourhood lifestyle hotels offering modern-minded individuals and business travelers comfort and style in a relaxed atmosphere. Known for its unique interior design and attitude, the lifestyle brand stands for true innovation in the industry's upper-midscale segment. With a total of 28 hotels in operation under the brand across Europe and Asia, the hallmark of the hotel chain is the Pentalounge – a combination of lounge, bar, café and reception – that stands out with its "living room" look and feel. For further information and bookings, please visit www.pentahotels.com. Follow us on facebook.com/pentahotels and instagram.com/pentahotels for our latest news.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1140290/Penta_Hotels_Souper_Heroes_Mug.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1140289/Penta_Souper_Heroes.jpg

Penta Hotels Worldwide GmbH Global Marketing & Communications Phone: +49-(0)-69-256699-760 E-mail: pr@pentahotels.com

 

