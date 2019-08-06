ilTempo TV

cerca

comunicati

Cambium Networks Announces New ePMP Force 300 Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions

di AdnKronos

6 Agosto 2019

- ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks, (NASDAQ: CMBM) a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced new ePMP™ wireless broadband solutions to provide reliable and affordable connectivity. Three new subscriber modules provide more choice for network operators to create purpose-built networks that meet throughput needs while performing in noisy and harsh environments. These new additions to the ePMP portfolio extend wireless connectivity options for service providers, enterprise and industrial operators deploying connectivity with Cambium Networks' Wireless Fabric portfolio of connectivity solutions.

"Wireless service providers and enterprises are challenged to provide reliable connectivity and higher data rates or service plans as spectrum becomes increasingly scarce," said Sakid Ahmed, Vice President of ePMP Business, Cambium Networks. "These new subscriber modules leverage advanced 802.11ac Wave 2 System on Chip solutions expand the ePMP 3000 portfolio by offering small form factor short distance subscriber modules, a mid-gain panel antenna-based solution for point-to-point (PTP) and a ruggedized option with 4.9 GHz support in the public safety markets. Network operators can continue to leverage 4x4 MU-MIMO with ePMP 3000 as the access point (AP) and compatibility with ePMP 1000 & 2000 access points.

These three new ePMP Force 300 products join the Force 300-16 and Force 300-25 to provide a complete suite of subscriber radios to address a broad range of network operator applications.  Network operators can rapidly design high reliability links with the free LINKPlanner Release 5.1 software, model network coverage in cnHeat™, and monitor performance and manage the network with the free cnMaestro™ end-to-end management system.

ePMP products are available now through Cambium Networks resellers.

About Cambium NetworksCambium Networks is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions that strengthen connections between people, places and things. Specializing in providing an end-to-end wireless fabric of reliable, scalable, secure, cloud-managed platforms that perform under demanding conditions, Cambium Networks empowers service providers and enterprise, industrial and government network operators to build intelligent edge connectivity. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors. www.cambiumnetworks.com

Media Contact:Sara BlackBospar213.618.1501sara@bospar.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/117974/cambium_networks_logo.jpg

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

.tv

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Pd a pezzi pure sulle firme contro Salvini

Pd a pezzi pure sulle firme contro Salvini

Deputato Pd va a trovare Elder e Natale. Massacrato sui social

Scalfarotto dai killer massacrato sui social 
E scaricato dai dem

Asteroide più grande di un grattacielo si dirige verso la Terra

Asteroide più grande di un grattacielo si dirige verso la Terra

Se l'Italia rischia di sparire

Se l'Italia rischia di sparire

Elder Lee, la foto con il coltello postata prima di partire

Elder Lee con il coltello da marine:
la foto postata prima di partire

Malena tour operator: lancia le porno-vacanze solo per donne

Malena tour operator: lancia le porno-vacanze solo per donne

Uccisa e messa in una valigia: risolto il giallo della dottoressa influencer

Uccisa e messa in una valigia: risolto il giallo della dottoressa influencer

Da Insinna e Avati ai venditori di rose: in fila per l'ultimo saluto

Da Insinna e Avati ai venditori di rose: in fila per l'ultimo saluto

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Naomi Campbell, il nudo integrale: utenti impazziti

Naomi Campbell: nudo integrale. Sfida alla censura, utenti impazziti

Sgarbi e Mughini se le danno in tv, rissa totale a Stasera Italia

Sgarbi e Mughini se le danno in tv, rissa totale a Stasera Italia [VIDEO]

Scoperta "Super-Terra" a 31 anni luce, potenzialmente abitabile

Il cacciatore di pianeti scopre la "Super-Terra" potenzialmente abitabile

Spazio, un sistema stellare sosia del nostro a 2.545 anni luce

Un sistema stellare sosia del nostro a 2.545 anni luce

Osservato nello Spazio il primo asteroide interstellare

Nello Spazio il primo asteroide interstellare mai visto prima

Maria Elena Boschi

La Boschi: che farò nel Pd
e nella mia vita privata

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33