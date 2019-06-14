ilTempo TV

Important Safety Warning: Possible Fire Risk With Torqeedo Outboard Motor Batteries "Travel" and "Ultralight"

14 Giugno 2019

- There is a corresponding risk in particular if a leaky battery becomes completely or partially submerged under water, so that more water can penetrate into the battery housing.

If water penetrates into the housing, it may cause a chemical reaction inside the battery case under unfavourable conditions, resulting in fire and/or bursting of the battery housing.

As a responsible manufacturer, Torqeedo wants to exclude the risk of injury and inform its customers.

We will perform an inspection for the following models and serial numbers and - if necessary - repair of the batteries:

Torqeedo is asking owners of models with these serial numbers to register via the website: www.torqeedo.com/safety.

After registration, customers are informed promptly which service centre will be used to check the battery. The batteries are checked there and - if necessary - repaired.

"We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience and thank them in advance for their understanding of the implementation of this safety measure. This approach is very important to us because we are committed to providing our customers with products of the highest quality and safety," explains Christoph Ballin, Managing Director of Torqeedo.

Contact:Dr. Christoph BallinTel.: +49-8153-9215-160E-mail: christoph.ballin@torqeedo.com

 

