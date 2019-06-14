ilTempo TV

cerca

comunicati

Bitfinex Presents Unus Sed Leo Transparency Initiative

di AdnKronos

14 Giugno 2019

- ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitfinex is proud to announce the launch of the UNUS SED LEO Transparency Initiative, built around a real-time token burn redemption mechanism. 

The UNUS SED LEO token was launched on May 22 nd following a successful 1bn USD raise, in a unique dual protocol launch which saw the token distributed to contributors across both EOS and Ethereum.

Today, Bitfinex have commenced the UNUS SED LEO token burn mechanism as outlined in the whitepaper. This token burn mechanism will see iFinex and its affiliates buy back UNUS SED LEO from the market, at market rates and on a real-time basis, equal to a minimum of 27% of consolidated gross revenues of iFinex (exclusive of Ethfinex), until no more tokens are in commercial circulation. UNUS SED LEO tokens used to pay trading fees on Bitfinex may also be burned. Recovered net funds from Crypto Capital, and an amount equal to at least 80% of recovered net funds from the Bitfinex hack, will also be used to repurchase and burn outstanding UNUS SED LEO tokens. The burn mechanism will continue until 100% of tokens have been redeemed.

To complement the launch of the burn mechanism, Bitfinex also unveiled the 'LEO Transparency Dashboard', which provides real-time insights into all collected platform fees, and subsequent LEO burns, as verified by the blockchain.

The UNUS SED LEO Transparency Dashboard can be accessed at leo.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO tokens were distributed from the newly-formed subsidiary of iFinex, Unus Sed Leo Limited, as part of a private sale between May 7th and May 13th. The purchase price was 1 USDt for 1 UNUS SED LEO, with no discounts available. The circulating and total supply of UNUS SED LEO is 1,000,000,000.

About iFinex: iFinex started operations in 2012, initially operating under the Bitfinex brand, making it one of the longest-standing exchanges in the blockchain industry. Since then, iFinex, through its trading platforms, has become one of the most widely-recognized companies in the cryptocurrency sector, with a community of passionate entrepreneurs, idealists, and technologists that have together contributed to one of the best growth stories in our industry.

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

.tv

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
La vendetta della Cipriani. Così fa a pezzi la Vignali

La vendetta della Cipriani. Così fa a pezzi la Vignali

Martina vince il Grande Fratello di Francesca De Andrè

Martina vince il Grande Fratello di Francesca De Andrè

La De André si lascia andare. Guarda come doma il "vitello" Gennaro

La De André si lascia andare. Fuoco e fiamme a letto con Gennaro

Temptation non inizia. Perché slitta il reality della De Filippi

Temptation non inizia. Perché slitta il reality della De Filippi

Terapia chetogenica nelle malattie endocrino-metaboliche

Terapia chetogenica contro l'obesità

Il gesto del principino Louis. Così ruba la scena a tutta la famiglia reale

Il gesto del principino Louis. Così ruba la scena alla famiglia reale

Wanda Nara, raffica d'insulti. Perché questa foto nuda è un disastro

Wanda Nara, raffica d'insulti. Perché questa foto nuda è un disastro

Belen senza mutande: su Instagram l'ultima foto è nuda

Belen senza mutande: su Instagram l'ultima foto è nuda

Aidi, bomba atomica. Ecco per chi è impazzito Verratti

Aidi, bomba atomica. Ecco per chi è impazzito Verratti

Quei soldi del Vaticano spesi per porno ristrutturazioni e armi

Quei soldi del Vaticano spesi per porno ristrutturazioni e armi

Meghan riappare così. Alla parata per la Regina con Harry e Kate

Meghan riappare così. Alla parata per la Regina con Harry e Kate

Jambo, il nuovo tormentone targato Takagi - Ketra e Giusy Ferreri

Jambo, il nuovo tormentone targato Takagi - Ketra e Giusy Ferreri

"Magari mori", il tormentone estivo fa morire dal ridere

"Magari muori", il tormentone estivo fa morire dal ridere [VIDEO]

"So che ti piace...". Imperdonabile gaffe dello youtuber con la d'Urso

"So che ti piace...". Imperdonabile gaffe dello youtuber con la d'Urso

Harry sgrida Meghan. Sul balcone di Buckingham si consuma il dramma

Harry sgrida Meghan. Sul balcone di Buckingham si consuma il dramma

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33