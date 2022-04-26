RoboMarkets Cleared Out a Limassol Park

26 aprile 2022 a

a

a

- LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboMarkets, a European broker working with European clients, announces the holding of an ecological event that took place on Saturday 16 April 2022. The initiative group of the RoboMarkets team went outside to clear out the Garyllis River Linear Park. The event was held with the support of the local authorities and featured the mayor of Limassol.

Last weekend, over a hundred of RoboMarkets employees and their family members gathered at the Monument of the Volunteer in Limassol to clear out one of the biggest green areas in the city, the Garyllis River Linear Park. The company team got into several groups and in three and a half hours cleared out the 5-kilometre park grounds, collecting over 300 bags of rubbish. After the event, the company staff and their loved ones had a photoshoot with municipal officials and the mayor of Limassol and then went to a special brunch to summarise the results of their work.

Denis Golomedov, Chief Marketing Officer at RoboMarkets comments on the event: "We at RoboMarkets believe that preserving the environment is a great and responsible initiative for the benefit of the city where we live and work. No matter how big or small the area you've cleared out is, you do your part and it's a really big deal".

"It's really important for us to contribute, to do something beneficial to society – it's one of the company's values. We're very happy to be here today and I think RoboMarkets will hold such events more often. It's a great opportunity for our employees to have a good time outside work and, at the same time, take part in preserving the environment of the city we all live in". – adds Konstantin Rashap, Chief Business Officer at RoboMarkets.

Limassol's local authorities expressed their gratitude to RoboMarkets for this initiative. They especially focused on teamwork and commitment, which is quite rare when it comes to the involvement of businesses in social activities. They also expressed interest in further cooperation on social events important for the nature and people of Cyprus.

About RoboMarkets

RoboMarkets is an investment company with the CySEC license No. 191/13. RoboMarkets offers investment services in many European countries by providing traders, who work on financial market, with access to its proprietary trading platforms. More detailed information about the Company's products and activities can be found on the official website at www.robomarkets.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1802082/RoboMarkets.jpgLogo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1479513/RoboMarkets_Logo.jpg