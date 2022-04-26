Quest Global celebrates 25 years with a new look and renewed purpose

26 aprile 2022 a

The brand's refresh boldly proclaims engineering seize its unique opportunity to solve the problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow.

BENGALURU, India, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Global, one of the world's fastest growing engineering services firms, unveiled its new corporate brand purpose and logo today.

The visual splash of striking rich colors and new design marks the 25-year old company's declaration to be and remain the most trusted partner for the world's hardest engineering problems.

Currently hiring over 125 engineers a week, the new look is one of many steps Quest Global is taking to build a brand even more meaningful to its customers, employees, and exponentially-growing recruits.

"2022 is a landmark year for Quest Global, we turned 25!," exclaimed Quest Global's Chairman and CEO, Ajit Prabhu. "As we celebrate this glorious occasion, our new identity reflects our ambition and passion to be a centenary organization. It reflects how we have evolved over the years and how we continue to push ourselves to be better for society, our people and our customers. We embrace this new chapter with both humility and pride, while continuing to create a better future."

A Revitalized Look for a Traditional Field

The new logo retains the magnifying glass in a nod to the company's original logo in 1997, and its reputation for being skillfully precise.

"Our new corporate brand identity paves the way to engage better with our people, our customers and the community. It helps us communicate that we are not just service providers, we go beyond. Our relentless drive is to be the most trusted partner for the world's hardest engineering problems and reach newer heights. This new identity perfectly illustrates our passion and commitment, but with links to our heritage," said Yumi Clevenger-Lee, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Quest Global.

Optimistic yellow and harmonious purple combine with various new visually encoded elements to capture a global company of achievers and caregivers working with customers across many industries to solve engineering's hardest problems all around the world. The new logo truly embodies Quest Global's belief that the business of engineering is really about building a brighter future--of solving the problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow.

"We wanted to make sure Quest Global's brand marque not only stood out from the sea of black and blue competitors, but also stood for their unique positioning of 100% Achiever blended with 100% Caregiver. It needed to be both modern and timeless, relevant but different, dependable but daring. The results speak for themselves," said David Buchan, Founder and Creative Director at Ocean Branding, the agency that designed Quest Global's logo.

About Quest Global

We are Quest Global. We're in the business of engineering, but what we're really building is a brighter future. It's not just what we do, but why we do it that makes us different. We believe engineering has the unique opportunity to solve the problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow. For 25 years, we have strived to be the most trusted partner for the world's hardest engineering problems. As a global organization headquartered in Singapore, we live and work in 17 countries, with 56 global delivery centers, driven by 13,000+ extraordinary employees who make the impossible possible every day.

Quest Global brings deep industry knowledge and digital expertise to deliver E2E global product engineering services. We bring together technologies and industries alongside the contributions of diverse individuals and their areas of expertise to solve problems better, faster. This multi-dimensional approach enables us to solve the most important and large-scale challenges across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, Healthcare, Medical Devices, Rail and Semiconductor industries.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803442/Quest_Global_New_Logo.jpg