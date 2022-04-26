Left Lane Capital Closes Second Fund With $1.4 Billion for Internet & Consumer Tech

26 aprile 2022 a

NY-based VC firm raises more than $2 Billion since inception to invest in internet and consumer companies

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Left Lane Capital, the New York-based venture capital firm founded in August 2019, today announced the final closing of its second fund, Left Lane Capital Partners II LP (Fund II), with $1.4 billion in commitments, exceeding its initial target of $1 billion. Within two years, Left Lane has raised over $2 billion of committed capital to invest in high-growth, high-retention internet and consumer technology businesses around the world.

Fund II represents more than double the amount raised for Fund I, which had $630 million in commitments, exceeding its original target of $500 million. Left Lane's oversubscribed funds demonstrate a strong conviction in their thesis - that the future of the global consumer and worker economy will be defined by the continued and accelerating penetration of digital-first platforms. Left Lane is led by four Managing Partners: Harley Miller, Dan Ahrens, Jason Fiedler, and Vinny Pujji, representing one of the youngest teams to raise a fund of this magnitude.

"From your morning cup of coffee, to your virtual 1-on-1 tutoring, to long-term financial wealth management - every dollar of spend, whether in the household or the workplace, is being addressed by digital-first solutions," said Harley Miller, CEO and Managing Partner of Left Lane. "To unlock this opportunity, our investment strategy is uniquely rooted in a data-centric approach, proprietary sourcing capabilities, and an unyielding commitment to true partnership with entrepreneurs. We're not just investors, but also builders, leveraging the market expertise of our team to accelerate businesses with more precision than generalist firms. It is a privilege to support entrepreneurs, and we never take it for granted."

Left Lane, a global investment firm with offices in both New York and London, has made 36 investments into some of the most promising internet and consumer technology companies spanning across a dozen different countries. The firm targets businesses at key growth inflection points and leads deals at the Series A to C stage. Utilizing its differentiated market expertise and metrics-driven evaluation process, Left Lane strategically invests across Fintech, Edtech, SMB Tech, Software, Food Tech, e-Commerce, Health and Wellness, Gaming and Entertainment, and beyond.

Left Lane's select initial investments include companies like GoStudent (Vienna-based digital marketplace for video-based tutoring), M1 Finance (Chicago-based all-in-one investment and advisory platform), and Wayflyer (Dublin-based funding platform for e-commerce businesses), all of which have already reached unicorn status. Left Lane has also invested in other notable companies such as Masterworks (investing platform for iconic works of art), Jackpocket (mobile lottery platform), Moove (flexible car ownership), Blank Street (specialty coffee chain), Hnry (tax platform for independent earners), and more.

"Left Lane is flipping the VC model on its head. Not only are they our go-to sparring partners for all strategic decisions small and large, they've also championed our company within the market. Many of the CEOs they supported in the past have invested in their fund, which was a strong signal for us, demonstrating how respected they are within the global founder community," said CEO of Unicorn EdTech company GoStudent, Felix Ohswald.

With an extensive existing portfolio and sizable Fund II, Left Lane plans to continue to invest in this network, further build out in-house capabilities around key functions, and prioritize the growth and evolution of the companies in which they invest.

"Left Lane's differentiation is first and foremost our people. We are building the best possible place for consumer and internet investors to create their own brands and be trusted partners to the next generation of market-defining entrepreneurs," said Dan Ahrens, Managing Partner.

Left Lane Capital is a leading New York-based global venture capital firm investing in high-growth internet and consumer technology companies. Left Lane's mission is to partner with extraordinary entrepreneurs creating category-defining businesses fundamental to the human condition and spirit. Previous investments include GoStudent, Masterworks, M1 Finance, FightCamp, Wayflyer, Blank Street, and more. Left Lane's team works across its Brooklyn-based headquarters and London. For more information, please visit www.leftlanecap.com.

