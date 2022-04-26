Huawei: Innovating Nonstop for a Greener Intelligent World

26 aprile 2022 a

- SHENZHEN, China, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei kicked off its 19th annual Global Analyst Summit today in Shenzhen. A hybrid event, the summit gathers industry analysts, financial analysts, key opinion leaders, and media representatives from around the world to learn more about future industry trends and Huawei's development strategy.

At the event, Ken Hu, Huawei's Rotating Chairman, gave a keynote on Huawei's approach to innovation and building a greener intelligent world. "We will strengthen our approach to innovation, equip all industries to go digital and intelligent, and help build a low-carbon world," said Hu. "These are key to our future growth as a company."

The following is a summary of these three initiatives.

Innovating nonstop and advancing the industry:

Diving into digital transformation to create new value for customers:

Optimizing power supply and consumption with digital technology to enable low-carbon development:

Moving forward, Huawei is taking active steps to boost its business resilience and ensure steady development. "We have to keep the ball rolling through nonstop innovation, creating value for customers and society," said Ken Hu. "We look forward to working more closely with our customers and partners to build a greener intelligent world."

In addition to its innovation strategy, Huawei also shared its far-reaching vision for the future and some of the exploration it's doing to get there. In his keynote speech, Dr. Zhou Hong, President of Huawei's Institute of Strategic Research, said that "everything we imagine today is very likely to be too conservative - too little - for tomorrow. We have to meet the future with bold hypotheses and a bold vision, and throw caution to the wind as we push to break through bottlenecks in theory and technology. This is the only way forward."

In his speech, Dr. Zhou outlined ten challenges that Huawei hopes to address moving forward.

Two scientific questions:

Eight tech challenges:

The Huawei Global Analyst Summit was first held in 2004 and has continued annually for 19 years. This year's event is being held from April 26 to 27, and it includes a broad range of breakout sessions on different aspects of Huawei's business.