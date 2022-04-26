Appian Announces #lowcode4all

26 aprile 2022 a

Company develops free curriculum to train next generation talent and provide access to a low-code career;Creates coalition to support and make long-term initiative a reality

MCLEAN, Va., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced #lowcode4all, a program focused on providing access to low-code education and certification to drive career advancement and opportunity for the next generation of low-code developers. The free program guides eligible participants through a clear path to learn low-code technology and complete their Appian Certified Associate Developer exam. Appian aims to issue at least 1,000 #lowcode4all scholarships this year.

By reducing the financial barriers, #lowcode4all democratizes access to a career in low-code. Initially, the #lowcode4all program is available to current undergraduate and graduate students, students who have paused their education, unemployed individuals and career-changers, and the military veteran population.

For the program, Appian created a new Low-Code Ready Badge, shareable on LinkedIn, that tells prospective employers that the candidate is trained in low-code and is ready to be a productive member of a team. After attaining the badge, program participants receive a voucher for the certification exam. After earning Appian Certified Associate Developer status, program participants have access to hiring recruiters through the #lowcode4all Hiring Partner network.

Appian CEO Matt Calkins said, "The global economy needs more developers. The ease of learning low-code enables people to shift careers, update skills, and improve their circumstances. Appian is committed to making low-code careers available for all."

#lowcode4all program participants are provided with:

According to Morgan Stanley, there is a 1.4 million shortage of professional software engineers in the US alone.1 Low-code technology, one of the fastest growing industries today, will fill that gap because it allows virtually anyone to be a developer. Gartner predicts that by 2025, 70% of new applications developed by enterprises will use low-code or no-code technologies, up from less than 25% in 2020.

As part of #lowcode4all, Appian is also establishing the #lowcode4all coalition, which will include a diverse mix of non-profit, corporate, and academic institutions to help the program reach all eligible participants. Initial partners include train-to-hire firms SkillStorm, Revature, Ethnus, and Xebia.

Organizations interested in being #lowcode4all coalition partners can contact [email protected]

To apply to be a #lowcode4all participant, go to www.appian.com/lowcode4all.

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers' businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

