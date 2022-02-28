NetBet Italy updates Pragmatic Play portfolio

28 febbraio 2022 a

a

a

Pragmatic Play's suite refreshed with Live games for NetBet Italy players

ROME, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy, one of the country's most exciting online casino, continues to grow its game offering with Live titles from Pragmatic Play.

NetBet's reputation precedes it as one of Italy's most popular online casinos. They are constantly developing their games suite to include the latest and greatest casino products on the market, making sure their customers get the best experience from every visit. Live games are an increasingly popular subsection of their offering, providing premium casino entertainment in real time, with even more of these titles now being made available on NetBet Italy.

As a creator of award-winning slot and casino games, Pragmatic Play are a provider whose values align seamlessly with NetBet Italy. Their compelling Live Dealer products, which include standout games like Live Roulette, Live Blackjack and Mega Wheel, already have a strong following among online casino players, and they can now be enjoyed by NetBet Italy's customers.NetBet Italy's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “Pragmatic Play are a leading presence in the online casino market, and we're excited to include more of their best games in our NetBet Italy library. We are committed to bringing our players the best online casino experience, and this provider will help us fulfil that promise.”Bhotesh Maheshwari, Vice President of Commercial Operations and Strategy said: “It's a very exciting deal for us and represents the execution of our strategy to partner with established market leaders in key European markets. We're looking forward to a long and collaborative partnership with NetBet Italy.”

For more information contact [email protected]