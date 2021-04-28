ERT and Bioclinica Close Merger, Creating the Global Leader in Clinical Trial Endpoint Technology

28 aprile 2021 a

PHILADELPHIA, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ERT, a global leader in clinical endpoint data solutions, today announced the close of its merger with Bioclinica, a technological and scientific leader in clinical imaging. This combination creates the global leader in clinical trial endpoint technology and leading partner to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing best-in-class technology, scientific and therapeutic expertise, and digital innovation with an unrelenting focus on customer service.

The transaction combines Bioclinica's expertise in imaging, eClinical software and drug safety solutions with ERT's expertise in eCOA, cardiac safety, respiratory and wearables. By joining forces, ERT strengthens the most comprehensive and robust endpoint data collection portfolio in the industry with greater integrated and digital solutions across essential endpoints - including imaging, respiratory, cardiac, eCOA with connected devices, as well as precision motion.

Together, the combined company is committed to accelerating market-leading investments in research and development to bring more integrated endpoint technology, and provide access to a broader team of medical and scientific industry leaders. This integrated approach will improve the clinical trial experience for sites, customers, and patients.

"We are excited to welcome Bioclinica and look forward to delivering even greater clinical trial success for our customers through our expanded integrated offerings and innovation roadmap," said Joe Eazor, President and CEO of ERT. "Together, as we plan our exciting future, our top priorities are ensuring our current services continue without interruption or change, and to listening closely to our customers to better serve their needs.

"Our newly combined organization delivers on our commitment to accelerate innovation for today's complex and fast-moving clinical trials environment. This will enable us to be more capable partners to our customers, and, more importantly, enhance our ability to help improve health and save lives."

Joe Eazor is the CEO of the merged company, and the management team will be composed of a combination of both ERT and Bioclinica executives.

About ERTERT (eResearch Technology) is a global data and technology company that minimizes uncertainty and risk in clinical trials so that its customers can move ahead with confidence. With nearly 50 years of clinical and therapeutic experience, ERT balances knowledge of what works with a vision for what's next, so it can adapt without compromising standards.

Powered by the company's EXPERT® technology platform, ERT's solutions enhance trial oversight, enable site optimization, increase patient engagement and measure the efficacy of new clinical treatments while ensuring patient safety. In 2019, 75% of all FDA drug approvals came from ERT-supported studies. Pharma companies, biotechs, and CROs have relied on ERT solutions across 16,000 studies, spanning more than five million patients to date. By identifying trial risks before they become problems, ERT enables customers to bring clinical treatments to patients quickly ─ and with confidence.

