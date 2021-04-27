Xinhua Silk Road: China's WELLE Group expects new development in wet garbage treatment

27 aprile 2021 a

BEIJING, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As more efforts are being made on waste sorting in China, WELLE Group, one of China's leading enterprises in the field of wet garbage treatment, has achieved an outstanding sales performance in 2020 with revenue up 17.29 percent year on year and cash flow from operating activities exceeding 363 million yuan.

WELLE Group, as a GEM listed company with more than 2000 employees, has engaged in various areas such as landfill leachate treatment, wet garbage treatment, biogas and bio-natural gas, industrial energy conservation and VOCs treatment business, etc.

In the future, WELLE Group will continue to consolidate its main business of wet garbage treatment, and strengthen technology research and development to increase economic benefits, said Li Yao, vice president of the company, during the IE EXPO CHINA 2021 ended last Thursday.

WELLE Group will continue optimism about the huge opportunities brought by nationwide promotion of waste sorting. With the gradual implementation of waste sorting policies in more cities in China, the market potential will continue to be released, Li said.

With more and more large-scale investment projects launched, WELLE Group has developed strategic cooperation with many state-owned enterprises to better combine the advantages of both sides. In the past two years, the company has signed strategic cooperation framework agreements with SDIC Ecology and Changzhou Hi-tech Group, Li introduced.

At the same time, WELLE Group will vigorously make research on how to deepen the resource utilization of wet garbage and how to better integrate it with agriculture, so as to improve the economic benefits of the project in small towns and rural areas with the economics of the project as one of the important considerations.

In addition, digital transformation is also one of the company's priorities of development. WELLE Group actively promotes the establishment of its own data center, big data cloud platform, and intelligent system.

As the intensity of law enforcement increases, environmental protection requirements for enterprises have become stricter. WELLE's rich experience in the treatment of landfill leachate can be transferred into the industrial water treatment industry with a lower cost, which will be attractive to customers. In the future, the industrial sector may become a strong support for the company's profit growth, Li added.

