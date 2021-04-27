KEBA ranks among Europe's leading wallbox manufacturers

27 aprile 2021 a

With over 250,000 wallboxes sold, KEBA is establishing itself as one of the largest manufacturers of charging solutions for hybrid and electric vehicles. "With the manufacture of intelligent and sustainable charging solutions, KEBA is the expert in a thriving industry," reports Christoph Knogler, CEO KEBA Energy Automation. In its Energy Automation division, the Austrian automation expert KEBA AG specialises in charging stations and heating control systems.

Over a decade of success

KEBA is not only an established manufacturer of charging solutions. The company has been successfully operating in this sector for more than 10 years and has thus played a pioneering role in the field of charging infrastructure for hybrid and electric vehicles.

Over 250,000 wallboxes - from Austria to the whole world

The number of charging stations manufactured to date is proof of just how well KEBA's electric mobility division has developed since then: At the beginning of 2021, the significant mark of 250,000 wallboxes was surpassed, making KEBA one of the largest wallbox producers in Europe. The wall boxes are manufactured in Linz / Austria.

About KEBA Electric Mobility

KEBA is one of the world's leading manufacturers of intelligent charging stations. The Austrian automation expert entered the field of electric mobility 10 years ago, making it a wallbox pioneer. With the KeContact P30, electric cars can be charged safely and reliably. Thanks to a variety of interfaces, networking is also possible, making the wallbox a highly intelligent communication and control center.

