Euroclear Business and Financial Update - Q1 2021

BRUSSELS, April 27, 2021

Business Income growth up 12%, offsetting reduction of Interest Income

Operating metrics reach very high levels

Progressing strategic plans

Euroclear continues to progress its strategy to strengthen, grow and reshape its global network

Our business continuity plan continues to work well, supporting our customers as well as our colleagues. Almost everyone continues to work remotely as protecting the health and safety of our people remains our priority. The group intends to explore new ways of working, including a hybrid model combining office presence and remote working in the future.

Lieve Mostrey, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We have seen a strong start to the year, a testament to the resilience of our team and robustness of our business model as well the continuation of very high levels of activity across our markets. We remain focused on delivering on our long term strategic priorities for all our stakeholders."

Abridged Financial Statements

About Euroclear

Euroclear group is the financial industry's trusted provider of post trade services. Euroclear provides settlement and custody of domestic and cross- border securities for bonds, equities and derivatives to investment funds. Euroclear is a proven, resilient capital market infrastructure committed to delivering risk-mitigation, automation and efficiency at scale for its global client franchise.

The Euroclear group includes Euroclear Bank - which is rated AA+ by Fitch Ratings and AA by Standard & Poor's - as well as Euroclear Belgium, Euroclear Finland, Euroclear France, Euroclear Nederland, Euroclear Sweden and Euroclear UK & Ireland. The Euroclear group settled the equivalent of EUR 897 trillion in securities transactions in 2020, representing 276 million domestic and cross-border transactions, and held EUR 32.8 trillion in assets for clients by end 2020. For more information about Euroclear, please visit www.euroclear.com.

