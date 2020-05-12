cerca

PHNIX Starts Mass Production of Its New ExpertLine-Mini Swimming Pool Heater

di AdnKronos

12 Maggio 2020

PHNIX Starts Mass Production of Its New ExpertLine-Mini Swimming Pool Heater

GUANGZHOU, China, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In early April 2020 on the social media platforms, PHNIX released a sheet metal low power swimming pool heater named ExpertLine-Mini. This product is very portable as the height is only as tall as an adult's knee, which will allow people to lift it up easily. It is used for heating swimming pools from 5 ~15 m. In addition to placing it beside the built pools, the user can take it where they like to heat a removable pool.

Once ExpertLine-Mini was launched, PHNIX had received many consultations and orders. Mr. Liu, PHNIX Production Director, said that now it had been put into mass production. What's more, according to PHNIX oversea distributors, users have had a positive experience with this new product, so customers' purchase demand for it are keeping growing. Until now, ExpertLine-Mini are still being created one by one on PHNIX's production line and will be shipped around the world soon to serve customers.

Packing up swimming supplies, going out and driving to a satisfying public swimming area is not so convenient or time-saving. Therefore, more and more people plan to build their own household swimming pools. However, most of the heaters on the market are of high power and huge size that are not suitable for small pools. ExpertLine-Mini filled this demand gap well.

About PHNIX ExpertLine-Mini

Plug & Play

ExpertLine-Mini comes out from the factory with a power cord, so users can put it into use as long as receiving the unit.

Ingenious Wind Inlet & Outlet Way

ExpertLine-Mini adopts upward wind inlet & sideward wind outlet way. With this special design, though in a confined space, it still can perform heat exchange well.

Sheet Metal Cabinet

ExpertLine-Mini adopts high quality sheet metal to produce its cabinet, which integrates anticorrosion, lowest aging, lowest fading, smooth and bright appearance and long service life.

Bluetooth Display & Control

With the PHNIX self-developed App, users can see the timely situation of the unit and control it by mobile phone.

About PHNIX

As a leading manufacturer of heat pumps in China, PHNIX is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pump products and energy-saving solutions. Nearly 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America and other overseas markets. For more information about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166012/ExpertLine_Mini_swimming_pool_heaters.jpg

