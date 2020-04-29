cerca

comunicati

SEASUN BIOMATERIALS to launch COVID-19 Rapid Molecular Assay

di AdnKronos

29 Aprile 2020

SEASUN BIOMATERIALS to launch COVID-19 Rapid Molecular Assay

SEOUL, South Korea, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEASUN BIOMATERIALS announced on 1 May that they are about to release their second COVID-19 assay "AQ-TOP COVID-19 Rapid Detection Kit" just after the completion of FDA EUA (April-27) of their U-TOP COVID-19 Real-Time Detection Kit.

Analytical Speed, Sensitivity and Specificity of the conventional molecular methods were enhanced with AQ-TOP technology through the combination of isothermal amplification and PNA (Peptide Nucleic Acid) detection probe, which has high accurate binding efficiency to the target nucleic acid.

This kit targets ORF1ab gene of SARS-CoV-2 with an endogenous control human RNase P gene. The kit obtained CE-IVD marking in March, and now examinations of an export approval of MFDS (Korea's Ministry of Food & Drug Safety) and the FDA EUA are underway.

CEO Hee-Kyung Park said, "Customers don't need to purchase an additional equipment. The existing real-time PCR instrument which is frequently used for COVID-19 diagnosis can be used as it is. The average number of specimens that can be tested per unit (12 hours per day) is 3,400, which is 5-6 times faster than before. Currently, as COVID-19 is rapidly spreading globally and re-infection is reported frequently, we will produce more than 200,000 tests per day to deliver as fast as possible. As soon as the permit for the AQ-TOP COVID-19 Rapid Detection Kit has been completed, the kit will be provided globally and with the advantage that the rapid COVID-19 diagnosis will contribute to quick follow-up."

SEASUN BIOMATERIALS is currently distributing its real-time PCR based "U-TOP COVID-19 Detection Kit" which acquired CE-IVD marking, Certificate of Free Sales of MFDS (in February) and the FDA-EUA (on April-27), to overseas including Europe and the Middle Eastern countries.

About SEASUN BIOMATERIALS

SEASUN BIOMATERIALS is an in vitro diagnostic company that develops molecular diagnostic platforms of infection diseases, cancer as well as genetic and epigenetic disorders.

We develop and commercialize innovative real-time PCR-based diagnostic platforms through the development of our proprietary technologies to provide more advanced molecular diagnostic services.  

www.seasunbio.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1161106/3.jpg

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Kim Jong un è morto. La conferma di Tmz

Tmz: Kim Jong-un è morto. Ma nessuno lo conferma

Zaia apre tutto e manda in tilt Conte

Zaia apre tutto e manda in tilt Conte

I ristoratori dichiarano guerra: sciopero fiscale fino al 31 dicembre

I ristoratori dichiarano guerra: sciopero fiscale fino al 31 dicembre

"Kim Jong Un è morto". Il sinologo da Pechino conferma

"Kim Jong Un è morto". Il sinologo da Pechino confessa

"Kim Jong-un morto". E Trump attacca la Cnn

"Kim Jong-un morto". E Trump attacca la Cnn

La capitano dell'Esercito riapre gli ambulatori chiusi dal Coronavirus

La capitano dell'Esercito riapre gli ambulatori chiusi dal Coronavirus

"Poco cibo per il Ramadan". Rivolta degli immigrati in quarantena in hotel

"Poco cibo per il Ramadan". Rivolta degli immigrati in quarantena in hotel

Insorge la grillina Di Girolamo: scopro di essere la moglie di Sileri

Insorge la grillina Di Girolamo: scopro di essere la moglie di Sileri

La pandemia di influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Il web si scatena contro Conte: "Si può andare solo dalla suocera?"

Il web si scatena contro Conte
"Si può andare solo dalla suocera?"

Gandolfini, 200 euro al mese per ogni figlio che resta a casa

Gandolfini, 200 euro al mese per ogni figlio che resta a casa

25 Aprile, vergogna a Roma: al Pigneto fanno festa in barba al

Vergogna a Roma: al Pigneto adunata rossa alla faccia della quarantena

Giorgia Meloni asfalta Conte: "Ma chi si crede di essere Xi Jinping?"

Giorgia Meloni asfalta Conte: "Ma chi si crede di essere Xi Jinping?"

L'imprenditore esasperato a Conte e al governo: "Vi veniamo a prendere e vi buttiamo fuori di lì"

L'imprenditore esasperato a Conte e al governo: "Vi veniamo a prendere"

Vasco Rossi piange per il lockdown. Cosa dice il Blasco

Vasco Rossi piange per il lockdown. Cosa dice il Blasco

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33