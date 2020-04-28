cerca

comunicati

Eyes on Chengdu '2nd Short Video Competition - Tianfu Through the Lens' kicks off

di AdnKronos

28 Aprile 2020

Eyes on Chengdu '2nd Short Video Competition - Tianfu Through the Lens' kicks off

CHENGDU, China, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The second Short Video Competition - Tianfu Through the Lens, hosted by National Business Daily, kicks off Tuesday, and is calling for global talents to focus their lenses on Chengdu, a renowned cultural city.

Backed by big names like Alibaba Pictures, Bona Film, Bilibili, and Douyin, the competition this year is themed on "Chengdu, Once Here, Never Leave!" With prize money of nearly 1 million yuan, the competition is convening creative works about the southwest China metropolis from short videos teams and individuals around the world.

There is no limit on the genre, subject matter or length of the videos. The competition also provides five sub-themes for consideration: love in Chengdu as you see it; Chengdu as life aesthetics; settling down in Chengdu for spiritual peace; finding romance in Chengdu; fulfilling young ambition in Chengdu.

The deadline for video submission is July 20. Shortlisting will be conducted from late July to mid-August. 10 works will be selected during a second round of review in August for the final contest, which will be held at a time during late August to September.

There will be six awards for the main competition with prizes ranging from 50,000 yuan to 250,000 yuan. Besides, there are four awards for nominations in the final contest, as well as certain number of awards for works in the shortlist.

The jury comprises of five professionals, including renowned TV and film playwright and producer Mark Zaslove, vice chairman of the China Film Association Ren Zhonglun, and prize-winning director Jiang Qinmin. To better assess the commercial values of videos in competition, the jury also includes Chen Yuchuan, chief investment officer of private equity firm HDQH Fund, and Nie Yangde, CEO of Onion Group which is the operator of Youtube sensation Ms Yeah.

"The competition last year was an exciting and eye-opening experience to me," Mark Zaslove said. Mark is the winner of two Emmy Awards and served as a jury member last year, "I'm looking forward to the second Tianfu Through the Lens!"

Notably, the competition also offers startup fund for certain participants. A committee will review the documents submitted by applicants and select scripts eligible for financial support based on standards including their creativity, the relevance to the themes, and the qualification of the team/individual.

http://www.nbd.com.cn/corp/20200402Mvideo/

NBD By Li Menglin

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1160932/Chengdu_NBD.jpg

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Kim Jong un è morto. La conferma di Tmz

Tmz: Kim Jong-un è morto. Ma nessuno lo conferma

Zaia apre tutto e manda in tilt Conte

Zaia apre tutto e manda in tilt Conte

I ristoratori dichiarano guerra: sciopero fiscale fino al 31 dicembre

I ristoratori dichiarano guerra: sciopero fiscale fino al 31 dicembre

"Kim Jong Un è morto". Il sinologo da Pechino conferma

"Kim Jong Un è morto". Il sinologo da Pechino confessa

"Kim Jong-un morto". E Trump attacca la Cnn

"Kim Jong-un morto". E Trump attacca la Cnn

"Poco cibo per il Ramadan". Rivolta degli immigrati in quarantena in hotel

"Poco cibo per il Ramadan". Rivolta degli immigrati in quarantena in hotel

La capitano dell'Esercito riapre gli ambulatori chiusi dal Coronavirus

La capitano dell'Esercito riapre gli ambulatori chiusi dal Coronavirus

Insorge la grillina Di Girolamo: scopro di essere la moglie di Sileri

Insorge la grillina Di Girolamo: scopro di essere la moglie di Sileri

La pandemia di influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Il web si scatena contro Conte: "Si può andare solo dalla suocera?"

Il web si scatena contro Conte
"Si può andare solo dalla suocera?"

L'imprenditore esasperato a Conte e al governo: "Vi veniamo a prendere e vi buttiamo fuori di lì"

L'imprenditore esasperato a Conte e al governo: "Vi veniamo a prendere"

Gandolfini, 200 euro al mese per ogni figlio che resta a casa

Gandolfini, 200 euro al mese per ogni figlio che resta a casa

25 Aprile, vergogna a Roma: al Pigneto fanno festa in barba al

Vergogna a Roma: al Pigneto adunata rossa alla faccia della quarantena

Giorgia Meloni asfalta Conte: "Ma chi si crede di essere Xi Jinping?"

Giorgia Meloni asfalta Conte: "Ma chi si crede di essere Xi Jinping?"

La rabbia del paziente guarito dal coronavirus: Zingaretti ora devi dire la verità

La rabbia del paziente guarito: "Zingaretti ora devi dire la verità"

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33