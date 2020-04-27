cerca

comunicati

More4apps Launches ERP Cloud Toolbox

di AdnKronos

27 Aprile 2020

More4apps Launches ERP Cloud Toolbox

More4apps' ongoing efforts continue to solve data bottlenecks through next-gen innovations.

NEWPORT BEACH, California, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More4apps, a longstanding Oracle Gold partner, has released the first of its Oracle ERP Cloud offerings to help clients create significant efficiencies for purchase order data uploading.

For the full multimedia release, click here:http://www.prnasia.com/mnr/More4apps_202004.shtml

 

 

 

 

 

Procurement Module, the pioneering product of More4apps' ERP Cloud Toolbox, streamlines the process of creating, updating and cancelling purchase orders within Oracle ERP Cloud. The Module is immediately available for demonstration and testing via the company's website www.more4apps.com.

John O'Keeffe, More4apps CEO and Founder said: "Due to popular demand, More4apps opted to release the first product right away. Additional functionality will be added to the Procurement Module over the next 12-18 months."

The ERP Cloud Toolbox consists of a familiar Excel spreadsheet interface that integrates directly with Oracle's public Web Services to allow streamlined data uploading and updating. It verifies data before loading, and provides a consistent and user-friendly experience across all functions.

"End users authenticate with their Oracle ERP Cloud credentials via the standard Single Sign-On mechanisms. Because we use Oracle's web services, our Modules respect all built-in data access rules and roles," O'Keeffe added.

Key benefits of the More4Apps Toolbox include speed, accuracy and the integrity retained by the ERP as the single source of data.

For several years, More4apps' existing customer base has requested versions of the existing tools for the newer ERP Cloud environment, the need for a well-designed spreadsheet integration for the new ERP become increasingly apparent.

Details of Oracle's data loading tools and the More4apps Toolbox are captured in the company's self-funded research paper: 'Importing data into Oracle ERP Cloud: A comparison of efficiencies', which is hosted at https://more4apps.com/products/erp-cloud-toolbox/importing-data-into-oracle-erp-cloud/.

About More4apps

Established in 2000, More4apps was formed by a group of Oracle consultants in Hamilton, New Zealand. As a specialist software provider for both end-users and developers, the core purpose of More4apps products is to allow Oracle e-Business Suite users to save time and money by using Excel as an interface for Oracle's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

More4apps currently serves more than 30,000 Oracle users in nearly 400 organizations in over 38 countries.

Media Enquiry:

Derryn BrenanMarketing ManagerMore4appsDerryn.brenan@more4apps.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159551/Procurement_Website_Video.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159552/ERP_Cloud_Toolbox_Photo1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159553/ERP_Cloud_Toolbox_Photo2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159554/ERP_Cloud_Toolbox_Photo3.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159555/More4Apps_Logo.jpg

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Kim Jong un è morto. La conferma di Tmz

Tmz: Kim Jong-un è morto. Ma nessuno lo conferma

Zaia apre tutto e manda in tilt Conte

Zaia apre tutto e manda in tilt Conte

I ristoratori dichiarano guerra: sciopero fiscale fino al 31 dicembre

I ristoratori dichiarano guerra: sciopero fiscale fino al 31 dicembre

"Kim Jong Un è morto". Il sinologo da Pechino conferma

"Kim Jong Un è morto". Il sinologo da Pechino confessa

"Kim Jong-un morto". E Trump attacca la Cnn

"Kim Jong-un morto". E Trump attacca la Cnn

"Poco cibo per il Ramadan". Rivolta degli immigrati in quarantena in hotel

"Poco cibo per il Ramadan". Rivolta degli immigrati in quarantena in hotel

La capitano dell'Esercito riapre gli ambulatori chiusi dal Coronavirus

La capitano dell'Esercito riapre gli ambulatori chiusi dal Coronavirus

Insorge la grillina Di Girolamo: scopro di essere la moglie di Sileri

Insorge la grillina Di Girolamo: scopro di essere la moglie di Sileri

La pandemia di influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Il web si scatena contro Conte: "Si può andare solo dalla suocera?"

Il web si scatena contro Conte
"Si può andare solo dalla suocera?"

L'imprenditore esasperato a Conte e al governo: "Vi veniamo a prendere e vi buttiamo fuori di lì"

L'imprenditore esasperato a Conte e al governo: "Vi veniamo a prendere"

Gandolfini, 200 euro al mese per ogni figlio che resta a casa

Gandolfini, 200 euro al mese per ogni figlio che resta a casa

25 Aprile, vergogna a Roma: al Pigneto fanno festa in barba al

Vergogna a Roma: al Pigneto adunata rossa alla faccia della quarantena

Giorgia Meloni asfalta Conte: "Ma chi si crede di essere Xi Jinping?"

Giorgia Meloni asfalta Conte: "Ma chi si crede di essere Xi Jinping?"

La rabbia del paziente guarito dal coronavirus: Zingaretti ora devi dire la verità

La rabbia del paziente guarito: "Zingaretti ora devi dire la verità"

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33