cerca

comunicati

Neuritek Therapeutics Secures 25 Million EUR Capital Commitment From The Gem Group for Development of Next-Generation Treatments for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

di AdnKronos

31 Marzo 2020

Neuritek Therapeutics Secures 25 Million EUR Capital Commitment From The Gem Group for Development of Next-Generation Treatments for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuritek Therapeutics, Ltd. (Neuritek), a biotech company incorporated under the laws of the United Kingdom whose principal place of business is at 200 W 57th Street, New York, NY 10019, United States announced that it has signed an agreement with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GEM"), the Luxembourg based private alternative investment group to provide Neuritek with up to EUR 25 million over a 3 years term following a public listing of Neuritek common stock. Neuritek will use the funds to develop treatments for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a medical condition that frequently develops in people after exposure to severe trauma.

The initial EUR 25 Million will be in the form of a capital commitment that allows Neuritek to draw down funds during the 3-years term by issuing shares of Neuritek's common stock to GEM (or such persons as it may direct) and subject to share lending arrangement(s) being in place.

Neuritek will control the timing and maximum amount of drawdown under this facility and has no minimum drawdown obligation. Concurrent with a public listing of Neuritek shares, the company will issue warrants to GEM to purchase up to ten per cent (10%) of the outstanding common stock of the company on a fully diluted basis. The warrants will have an exercise price per share equal to the Closing Bid Price of the Shares on the first day of trading upon the completion of the Going Public Transaction.

About NeuritekNeuritek is dedicated to develop breakthrough mental health treatments with the potential to transform the lives of patients and families affected by PTSD.  PTSD is a serious mental health condition that often develops after exposure to severe trauma in about 20% of trauma survivors.

Neuritek's development program is based on a substantial body of scientific evidence that implicates the endocannabinoid system in the development of PTSD. Endocannabinoids are a group of molecules similar to cannabinoids, only they are produced by your body.  Endocannabinoids play an important role in the stress response and Neuritek capitalizes on break-through discoveries that have the potential to introduce a new era in the treatment of PTSD.

About GEM GroupGlobal Emerging Markets ("GEM") is an alternative investment group based in Paris, New York and Los Angeles. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets that provide the group and its investors with a diversified portfolio of asset classes that span the global private investing spectrum. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to: Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities (PIPEs) and select venture investments.

For more information:

NEURITEK THERAPEUTICS:William E. Hapworth, M.D.Email: info@neuritek.comwww.neuritek.com

GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS GROUP (GEM):Aude Planche Email: aplanche@gemgroup.ch www.gemny.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1138766/Neuritek_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Spunta la bozza dell'ultimo decretoEmergenza fino a luglio e super multe

La bozza dell'ultimo decreto: emergenza fino a luglio e super multe

Mediaset sposta la sede legale in Olanda

Mediaset sposta la sede legale in Olanda: "Un polo tv europeo"

Si sono persi i malati del virus

Si sono persi i malati del virus

Matteo Renzi: l'Italia deve ripartire. Riapriamo fabbriche, scuole e negozi

La cura choc di Renzi:
riapriamo scuole e fabbriche

Nuova autocertificazione per uscire di casaScarica qui il modulo aggiornato

Nuova autocertificazione per uscire di casa
Scarica qui il modulo aggiornato

Meloni e la maschera trendy Anche Salvini la indossa

Meloni e la maschera trendy
Anche Salvini la indossa (foto)

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Quando Prodi mandò la Marina a fermare l’esodo degli albanesi

Quando Prodi mandò la Marina a fermare l’esodo degli albanesi

Roma, rapina a colpi di pistola nel bar-tabacchi: muore bandito

Roma, rapina a colpi di pistola nel bar-tabacchi: muore bandito

Incubo a bordo della Costa Victoria: appello drammatico del comandante

Incubo Costa Victoria: che succede a bordo. L'appello disperato dell'ufficiale

Bufalo

Il bufalo-eroe sbaraglia il leone. Così si mette in salvo

Il Capo dello Stato agli italiani. Il fuorionda di Mattarella è clamoroso

Mattarella agli italiani, il fuorionda è clamoroso
"Giovanni, non ti muovere..."

La supergaffe di Scanzi, ora loda la stretta di Conte. Ma un mese fa diceva: "E' un raffreddore!"

La supergaffe di Scanzi, ora loda la stretta di Conte. Ma un mese fa diceva: "E' un raffreddore!"

Coronavirus, incredibile Urbano Cairo. Così motiva i venditori di pubblicità. Ma spunta un'altra verità

Incredibile Cairo. Così motiva i venditori di pubblicità. Ma spunta un'altra verità

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33