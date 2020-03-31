cerca

comunicati

HEVC Advance Passes 10,000 Patent Milestone - announces Toshiba Corp. Joins as a Licensor

di AdnKronos

31 Marzo 2020

HEVC Advance Passes 10,000 Patent Milestone - announces Toshiba Corp. Joins as a Licensor

BOSTON, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HEVC Advance, an independent licensing administrator, today announced:

According to HEVC Advance CEO, Peter Moller, "We are very pleased that TOSHIBA has chosen HEVC Advance to license their HEVC/H.265 essential patents.  TOSHIBA is one of the most acclaimed leaders of technology and intellectual property and has contributed to industries and markets by introducing various cutting-edge innovations over many years.  Having the support of TOSHIBA represents yet another big step forward toward our goal of eliminating IP barriers and enabling the benefits of HEVC technology to reach all consumers and all market participants."

"We are also extremely proud to now have 29 Licensors in our program, with collectively over 10,700 patents, and with 22 of those licensors, representing over 9,000 patents, choosing HEVC Advance as the only pool in which to license their HEVC essential patents (see chart below)," Mr. Moller continued. "Importantly, 11 licensors who previously participated in more than one HEVC patent pool, including the largest HEVC essential patent owner Samsung, have now chosen HEVC Advance as the only patent pool in which to participate. Our successful and continuing efforts to consolidate a substantial majority of the HEVC/H.265 patent landscape provides unmatched and unprecedented value to both our licensors and licensees, and we look forward to delivering even greater value by collaborating with additional patent owners who are still considering their options regarding their HEVC essential patents."

About HEVC AdvanceHEVC Advance is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration and management of an HEVC/H.265 patent pool for licensing essential patents.  HEVC Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for HEVC patented technology.  For more information about HEVC Advance, visit www.hevcadvance.com.

Contact: press@hevcadvance.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1139552/HEVC_Advance_Infographic.jpg

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Spunta la bozza dell'ultimo decretoEmergenza fino a luglio e super multe

La bozza dell'ultimo decreto: emergenza fino a luglio e super multe

Mediaset sposta la sede legale in Olanda

Mediaset sposta la sede legale in Olanda: "Un polo tv europeo"

Si sono persi i malati del virus

Si sono persi i malati del virus

Matteo Renzi: l'Italia deve ripartire. Riapriamo fabbriche, scuole e negozi

La cura choc di Renzi:
riapriamo scuole e fabbriche

Nuova autocertificazione per uscire di casaScarica qui il modulo aggiornato

Nuova autocertificazione per uscire di casa
Scarica qui il modulo aggiornato

Meloni e la maschera trendy Anche Salvini la indossa

Meloni e la maschera trendy
Anche Salvini la indossa (foto)

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Quando Prodi mandò la Marina a fermare l’esodo degli albanesi

Quando Prodi mandò la Marina a fermare l’esodo degli albanesi

Roma, rapina a colpi di pistola nel bar-tabacchi: muore bandito

Roma, rapina a colpi di pistola nel bar-tabacchi: muore bandito

Incubo a bordo della Costa Victoria: appello drammatico del comandante

Incubo Costa Victoria: che succede a bordo. L'appello disperato dell'ufficiale

Bufalo

Il bufalo-eroe sbaraglia il leone. Così si mette in salvo

Il Capo dello Stato agli italiani. Il fuorionda di Mattarella è clamoroso

Mattarella agli italiani, il fuorionda è clamoroso
"Giovanni, non ti muovere..."

La supergaffe di Scanzi, ora loda la stretta di Conte. Ma un mese fa diceva: "E' un raffreddore!"

La supergaffe di Scanzi, ora loda la stretta di Conte. Ma un mese fa diceva: "E' un raffreddore!"

Coronavirus, incredibile Urbano Cairo. Così motiva i venditori di pubblicità. Ma spunta un'altra verità

Incredibile Cairo. Così motiva i venditori di pubblicità. Ma spunta un'altra verità

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33