Trina Solar leads the era of 500W+ output with its shipment of world's first Vertex modules

di AdnKronos

30 Marzo 2020

CHANGZHOU, China, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar Co., Ltd ("Trina Solar" or the "Company"), a global leading provider of integrated PV modules and smart energy solutions, has just shipped the first lot of its Vertex series modules. The Vertex series modules, with conversion efficiency of up to 21 per cent, boasts power output exceeding 500W. With this shipment, Trina Solar sets a new benchmark for the global photovoltaic industry following the company's announcement 11 days ago of the pilot line for the mass production of the Vertex series modules.

The facility waiting for the delivery, in Sri Lanka, has a capacity of 10 MW. It will deploy the modules upon arrival and is expected to complete grid connection during the third quarter of this year. Incorporating 210mm cells, the Vertex series modules integrate advanced three-piece, non-destructive cutting and high-density packaging technologies.

The Vertex series, includes bifacial double-glass modules and back sheet modules, delivering high power output, high reliability, high efficiency and high power generation. According to data from Trina Solar's State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology, taking a large-scale ground power station in China'sHeilongjiang province as an example, compared with conventional 410W bifacial double-glass modules, the Vertex bifacial double-glass modules can reduce balance-of-system costs by 6 to 8 per cent and the levelized cost of energy by 3 to 4 per cent.

Trina Solar vice general manager and executive vice president Yin Rongfang said: "Our customers worldwide have shown a strong interest in 500W+ Vertex series modules, which are not only suitable for utility scale solar plant but also for commercial and industrial scale solar project seeking to raise their level of efficiency. We plan to continue shipping more Vertex series modules to customers worldwide. The era of 500W+ power output is here, and the high-efficiency and high-power Vertex series modules are playing a critical role in the industry."

Image: https://www.trinasolar.com/sites/default/files/Vertex%20modules.jpg Caption: The Vertex module of Trina Solar that has just been shipped to the project in Sri Lanka.

About Trina Solar

Founded in 1997, Trina Solar is the world leading PV and smart energy total solution provider. The company engages in PV products R&D, manufacture and sales; PV projects development, EPC, O&M; smart micro-grid and multi-energy complementary systems development and sales, as well as energy cloud-platform operation. In 2018, Trina Solar launched Energy IoT brand, established the Trina Energy IoT Industrial Development Alliance together with leading enterprises and research institutes in China and around the world, and founded the New Energy IoT Industrial Innovation Center. With these actions, Trina Solar is committed to working with its partners to build the energy IoT ecosystem and develop an innovation platform to explore New Energy IoT, as it strives to be a leader in global intelligent energy. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

