cerca

comunicati

Spinnaker Support Appoints New EMEA Region General Manager

di AdnKronos

30 Marzo 2020

Spinnaker Support Appoints New EMEA Region General Manager

Former IBM Executive to drive continued growth and expansion in Europe, Middle East, and Africa

LONDON, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, a leading global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support and managed services, today announced the appointment of Martin Biggs as Vice President and General Manager of the EMEA region. Based in London, Mr. Biggs will assume responsibility for regional sales, partnerships and customer relations. Spinnaker Support currently provides services for hundreds of clients with headquarters or operations in the EMEA region.

Mr. Biggs most recently served as United Kingdom and Ireland Business Development Leader within IBM's Technology Support Service (TSS) division. In that role, he spearheaded the growth of IBM's premier global partnership with Spinnaker Support. As part of IBM's 4-Wall solution set, Spinnaker Support provides best-in-class third-party enterprise software support for mid-size to Fortune 100 global enterprises. Customers often redirect the cost savings afforded by Spinnaker Support to accelerate cloud migration and other transformative initiatives from IBM.

Over his 19 years at IBM, Mr. Biggs developed and grew business units that spanned networking, security, resilience, managed infrastructure, and IT maintenance and support. Mr. Biggs spent a decade growing IBM's services footprint in the Asia Pacific region. Working out of the Singapore office he led diverse teams to drive business in both established economies and emerging markets.

"Over the last two years, I have worked closely with the Spinnaker Support team, throughout I have been highly impressed by the quality of their services and integrity of their leadership. This appointment is a natural and exciting move for me," said Martin Biggs. "Organisations now expect their own internal IT to operate as flexibly and efficiently as the Cloud, but in my experience it's often large legacy contracts (such as with Oracle and SAP) that are suffocating the IT budgets. I'm energised by how Spinnaker Support helps clients take control of their IT strategy whilst making huge savings in stranded IT expense."

"Our EMEA operation has a solid record of success," stated Kurt Moydell, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Spinnaker Support. "To capitalise on the significant EMEA market opportunity, we knew we needed a proven leader with a diverse IT Services background. Martin is the ideal choice to help Spinnaker Support grow smartly to meet the demand in the region. With Martin at the helm, we anticipate rapid and continued new customer expansion and high sales growth, in part based on our strategic partnerships."

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support is the fastest growing and highest-rated global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support. Spinnaker Support customers get more personalised and responsive service, save an average of 62% on their annual support fees, and can remain on their current software releases for as long as they desire. A rising number of our third-party support customers are utilising the incremental services we provide, which include application managed services, technology managed services, and consulting. We remain the only third-party support vendor to provide this unique blend of services. Our customers trust us to keep their enterprise applications running at peak performance while we help them navigate from on-premise to hybrid to cloud.

Spinnaker Support's award-winning blend of services span SAP, BusinessObjects, HANA Database, select next-generation SAP solutions, Sybase, Oracle E-Business Suite, JD Edwards, Siebel, Oracle Database, Oracle Technology and Middleware products, Hyperion, Demantra, Agile PLM, ATG/Endeca, PeopleSoft, and more.  To learn more about Spinnaker Support, visit http://www.spinnakersupport.com/.

Contact: Michelle Wilkinsonmwilkinson@spinnakersupport.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1138598/Martin_Biggs.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/538443/Spinnaker_Support.jpg  

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Spunta la bozza dell'ultimo decretoEmergenza fino a luglio e super multe

La bozza dell'ultimo decreto: emergenza fino a luglio e super multe

Mediaset sposta la sede legale in Olanda

Mediaset sposta la sede legale in Olanda: "Un polo tv europeo"

Si sono persi i malati del virus

Si sono persi i malati del virus

Nuova autocertificazione per uscire di casaScarica qui il modulo aggiornato

Nuova autocertificazione per uscire di casa
Scarica qui il modulo aggiornato

Matteo Renzi: l'Italia deve ripartire. Riapriamo fabbriche, scuole e negozi

La cura choc di Renzi:
riapriamo scuole e fabbriche

Meloni e la maschera trendy Anche Salvini la indossa

Meloni e la maschera trendy
Anche Salvini la indossa (foto)

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Roma, rapina a colpi di pistola nel bar-tabacchi: muore bandito

Roma, rapina a colpi di pistola nel bar-tabacchi: muore bandito

Porta la voce, ma in mascherina. Rocco Casalino è terrorizzato dal coronavirus

Porta la voce, ma in mascherina. Casalino terrorizzato dal coronavirus

Incubo a bordo della Costa Victoria: appello drammatico del comandante

Incubo Costa Victoria: che succede a bordo. L'appello disperato dell'ufficiale

Bufalo

Il bufalo-eroe sbaraglia il leone. Così si mette in salvo

Il Capo dello Stato agli italiani. Il fuorionda di Mattarella è clamoroso

Mattarella agli italiani, il fuorionda è clamoroso
"Giovanni, non ti muovere..."

Coronavirus, furia Giorgia Meloni su Conte : convocazione immediata e ad oltranza del Parlamento

Furia Meloni su Conte: riaprire il Parlamento
Insorge Salvini, ora basta. Appello a Mattarella

La supergaffe di Scanzi, ora loda la stretta di Conte. Ma un mese fa diceva: "E' un raffreddore!"

La supergaffe di Scanzi, ora loda la stretta di Conte. Ma un mese fa diceva: "E' un raffreddore!"

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33