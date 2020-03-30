cerca

comunicati

PHBS, CJBS, and Qianhai Authority Sign Memorandum of Intent for a Joint Initiative in Shenzhen

di AdnKronos

30 Marzo 2020

PHBS, CJBS, and Qianhai Authority Sign Memorandum of Intent for a Joint Initiative in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China, March 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS), the University of Cambridge Judge Business School (CJBS), and Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone of Shenzhen ("Qianhai") signed a memorandum of intent (MOI) to jointly advance long-term collaboration in business and management on March 26, marking the formal launch of a cooperation project in Shenzhen Qianhai between the two universities.

Hai Wen, Vice Chairman of Peking University Council and Dean of Peking University HSBC Business School; Christoph Loch, Dean of Cambridge Judge Business School; Ni Yong, Deputy Director of the Qianhai Administration Bureau, signed the MOI on behalf of the three parties in an online ceremony.

According to the MOI, PHBS-CJBS cooperation in Qianhai holds potential including business education, academic research and entrepreneurship. Qianhai Administration Bureau will actively provide support for the cooperation, in terms of facilities, funds and other amenities. 

The PHBS-CJBS cooperation in Shenzhen has been developed over a long period. During University of Cambridge Vice-Chancellor Stephen Toope's visit to PKU in March 2019, the two universities signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly expand collaboration in such fields as archeology, business, education, entrepreneurship, linguistics, philosophy, and artificial intelligence, drawing on such disciplines as environmental science, medicine, astronomy, physics and humanities. In particular, the two universities strengthened their cooperation on education and research in Shenzhen. Also in 2019, PKU President Hao Ping and University of Cambridge Deputy Vice-Chancellor Sir Mark Welland visited Qianhai.

As the first step of the cooperation, PHBS and CJBS took the lead in launching two non-degree executive education programmes focusing on innovation and international management. In the future, both business schools will leverage their academic strength and the geographical advantages of the Greater Bay Area, expanding international higher-education cooperation and research in Qianhai.

Photos: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1138460/ceremony.jpg   https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1138461/MOI.jpg

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Spunta la bozza dell'ultimo decretoEmergenza fino a luglio e super multe

La bozza dell'ultimo decreto: emergenza fino a luglio e super multe

Mediaset sposta la sede legale in Olanda

Mediaset sposta la sede legale in Olanda: "Un polo tv europeo"

Si sono persi i malati del virus

Si sono persi i malati del virus

Nuova autocertificazione per uscire di casaScarica qui il modulo aggiornato

Nuova autocertificazione per uscire di casa
Scarica qui il modulo aggiornato

Matteo Renzi: l'Italia deve ripartire. Riapriamo fabbriche, scuole e negozi

La cura choc di Renzi:
riapriamo scuole e fabbriche

Meloni e la maschera trendy Anche Salvini la indossa

Meloni e la maschera trendy
Anche Salvini la indossa (foto)

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Roma, rapina a colpi di pistola nel bar-tabacchi: muore bandito

Roma, rapina a colpi di pistola nel bar-tabacchi: muore bandito

Porta la voce, ma in mascherina. Rocco Casalino è terrorizzato dal coronavirus

Porta la voce, ma in mascherina. Casalino terrorizzato dal coronavirus

Incubo a bordo della Costa Victoria: appello drammatico del comandante

Incubo Costa Victoria: che succede a bordo. L'appello disperato dell'ufficiale

Bufalo

Il bufalo-eroe sbaraglia il leone. Così si mette in salvo

Il Capo dello Stato agli italiani. Il fuorionda di Mattarella è clamoroso

Mattarella agli italiani, il fuorionda è clamoroso
"Giovanni, non ti muovere..."

Coronavirus, furia Giorgia Meloni su Conte : convocazione immediata e ad oltranza del Parlamento

Furia Meloni su Conte: riaprire il Parlamento
Insorge Salvini, ora basta. Appello a Mattarella

La supergaffe di Scanzi, ora loda la stretta di Conte. Ma un mese fa diceva: "E' un raffreddore!"

La supergaffe di Scanzi, ora loda la stretta di Conte. Ma un mese fa diceva: "E' un raffreddore!"

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33