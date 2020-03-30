Hikvision launches LED display product line

cerca

di AdnKronos

30 Marzo 2020

HANGZHOU, China, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision, the world's leading provider of innovative security products and solutions, has launched a full range of LED displays, providing seamless, high-definition and colorful imaging. Developed and manufactured internally, Hikvision's LED displays offer indoor fine pitch LED, indoor fixed LED, outdoor LED, and transparent LED technologies to cover a wide range of customization needs.

Hikvision has years of experience in providing monitoring screen displays for surveillance centers, and launching the new LED display product line also marks the entry of Hikvision into the global, commercial digital signage market, and yet another milestone in the company's continuous expansion from the security field into new business areas.

The new LED displays from Hikvision are designed specifically to meet the growing market demand from enterprise and public safety organizations, advertising companies, and the entertainment industry. The new LED displays were engineered to become the ideal option for monitoring centers, meeting rooms, indoor and outdoor advertising screens, live spectator events, and a host of other scenarios.

With outstanding image rendering technology, Hikvision's LED displays bring users true-to-life images and video with exquisite, high-definition picture. Equipped with the unique Pix Master image processing technology, the displays offer improved image sharpness, dynamic contrast, saturation, and enhanced clarity from all directions.

Other features include:

Additionally, Hikvision's LED displays simplify splicing several screens together due to its standardized structure, which enables easy installation and maintenance and supports common 1080p and 4K resolutions with accurate proportion.

About Hikvision

Hikvision is a world leading provider of security products and solutions. Featuring an extensive and highly skilled R&D workforce, Hikvision manufactures a full suite of comprehensive products and solutions for a broad range of vertical markets. In addition to the security industry, Hikvision extends its reach to smart home tech, industrial automation, and automotive electronics industries to achieve its long-term vision. Hikvision products also provide powerful business intelligence for end users, which can enable more efficient operations and greater commercial success. Committed to the utmost quality and safety of its products, Hikvision encourages partners to take advantage of the many cybersecurity resources Hikvision offers, including the Hikvision Cybersecurity Centre. For more information, please visit us at www.hikvision.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1138933/Hikvision_LED_Banner.jpg

 

