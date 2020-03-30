cerca

comunicati

Fapon Donation Reaches 3 Million PCR Test Components Globally and Welcomes More Participation

di AdnKronos

30 Marzo 2020

Fapon Donation Reaches 3 Million PCR Test Components Globally and Welcomes More Participation

DONGGUAN, China, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fapon Biotech Inc. (Fapon), a global leading IVD raw materials and one-stop solutions company offering products and technologies to enable the rapid development and production of reagents, initiated a global donation to give a total of 3 million PCR test components to IVD partners. Most PCR reagent manufacturers in China are currently using Fapon products for COVID-19 test development and production. Driven by the corporate mission "Improving Human Health and Human Development", the company is dedicated to helping more overseas partners.

"Fapon has shown an unmatched diagnostic power in the current pandemic. We are driving the COVID-19 diagnosis by supporting the industry with products and technical supports," commented the CEO of Fapon.

"When the virus hit China, we gave in order to relieve the industry from reagent raw material shortage, ensuring a stable reagent supply in the CDC, hospitals, ICLs, etc. As our global IVD fellows are now facing similar challenges creating tests for COVID-19, we will keep running the donation and contributing efforts towards their battles."

Fapon was an early responder in joining the COVID-19 battle in China. When the outbreak hit at the beginning of the Chinese New Year holiday, Fapon built an Emergency Response Team within 24 hours to provide PCR solutions to over 80 industry partners. To boost the immediate participation of IVD partners, along with COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, Fapon offered 2 million free products in domestic sales orders.

Fapon has shared COVID-19 news with overseas partners since January, paving the way for a quick consensus in the COVID-19 assay development. In March, Fapon extended the donation to a global scale. Overseas partners have signed up for applications to seek R&D and production assistance in COVID-19 reagents. Furthermore, Fapon employees have been working around the clock to provide a sustainable supply to the global IVD industry. Fapon is committed to unremitting efforts in the COVID-19 battle and calls on more participation of IVD partners in the donation.

About Fapon

Fapon is a global leading IVD raw materials & one-stop solutions company founded in 2001. Fapon has 700+ reagent raw materials available for the application of Rapid Test, Molecular Diagnostics, ELISA, CLIA, CMIA, and Biochemistry. With the solutions for POCT, CLIA, Immunoturbidimetry, Fapon satisfies customers' needs in different application scenarios.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1138504/Fapon_COVID_19_Global_Donation.jpg  

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Spunta la bozza dell'ultimo decretoEmergenza fino a luglio e super multe

La bozza dell'ultimo decreto: emergenza fino a luglio e super multe

Mediaset sposta la sede legale in Olanda

Mediaset sposta la sede legale in Olanda: "Un polo tv europeo"

Si sono persi i malati del virus

Si sono persi i malati del virus

Nuova autocertificazione per uscire di casaScarica qui il modulo aggiornato

Nuova autocertificazione per uscire di casa
Scarica qui il modulo aggiornato

Matteo Renzi: l'Italia deve ripartire. Riapriamo fabbriche, scuole e negozi

La cura choc di Renzi:
riapriamo scuole e fabbriche

Meloni e la maschera trendy Anche Salvini la indossa

Meloni e la maschera trendy
Anche Salvini la indossa (foto)

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Roma, rapina a colpi di pistola nel bar-tabacchi: muore bandito

Roma, rapina a colpi di pistola nel bar-tabacchi: muore bandito

Porta la voce, ma in mascherina. Rocco Casalino è terrorizzato dal coronavirus

Porta la voce, ma in mascherina. Casalino terrorizzato dal coronavirus

Incubo a bordo della Costa Victoria: appello drammatico del comandante

Incubo Costa Victoria: che succede a bordo. L'appello disperato dell'ufficiale

Bufalo

Il bufalo-eroe sbaraglia il leone. Così si mette in salvo

Il Capo dello Stato agli italiani. Il fuorionda di Mattarella è clamoroso

Mattarella agli italiani, il fuorionda è clamoroso
"Giovanni, non ti muovere..."

Coronavirus, furia Giorgia Meloni su Conte : convocazione immediata e ad oltranza del Parlamento

Furia Meloni su Conte: riaprire il Parlamento
Insorge Salvini, ora basta. Appello a Mattarella

La supergaffe di Scanzi, ora loda la stretta di Conte. Ma un mese fa diceva: "E' un raffreddore!"

La supergaffe di Scanzi, ora loda la stretta di Conte. Ma un mese fa diceva: "E' un raffreddore!"

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33