PHBS Alumni Donate COVID-19 Test Kits to UK Hospitals

"One World, One Fight" Unites All against Pandemic

Shenzhen, China, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Threatened by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, the whole world is in urgent need of medical supplies to take preventive measures and to diagnose patients who have contracted the virus. Eleven board members of Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) UK Campus shipped 10,000 test kits from China to Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust in London, UK on March 23. These newly developed test kits can diagnose the coronavirus within 15 minutes.

Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust is known worldwide for medical breakthroughs and innovation, and their hospitals have a long history. Guy's Hospital and St Thomas' Hospital are among the designated medical facilities which have been receiving and treating confirmed coronavirus patients in the UK.

With "One World, One Fight" labeled on the test kit shipping boxes, the donations are showing that the UK is not fighting the coronavirus crisis alone, and we will support and help each other to win the battle.

This donation also received support from HM Revenue and UK Customs, King's College London (KCL), as well as Peking University Alumni Association in the UK, demonstrating the longstanding friendship between Peking University (PKU) and United Kingdom.

David Lawson, chief of procurement, will accept the donation on behalf of Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust and academic health leaders of King's Health Partners, an academic health science center based in London.

Donors are as follows (surname in alphabetical order):

