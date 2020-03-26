cerca

comunicati

XABT donates 2019-nCoV nucleic acid detection kits to Italy

di AdnKronos

26 Marzo 2020

XABT donates 2019-nCoV nucleic acid detection kits to Italy

BEIJING, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 19, the 2019-nCoV Detection Kit and Nucleic Acid Extraction Donation & Shipment Ceremony was held in Beijing. Beijing Applied Biological Technologies Co., Ltd. (XABT) was invited to the event at which the biologics maker donated an allotment of nucleic acid detection kits that it had produced to Italy. Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries president and China Peace and Development Foundation honorary president Li Xiaolin, as well as Italian ambassador to China Luca Ferrari delivered speeches at the event.

At the ceremony, ambassador Luca Ferrari, on behalf of the Italian government and people, thanked the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the China Peace and Development Foundation and XABT for the sincere assistance they were providing to Italy. He emphasized the phrase "a friend in need is a friend indeed," during his speech. The fact that China and Italy are helping each other in facing the crisis shows the deep friendship between the two countries. With close solidarity, China and Italy will surely overcome the epidemic and do so soon.

Nucleic acid detection is an important detection and screening method for 2019-nCoV used by the World Health Organization (WHO) and national health authorities. XABT, among all the companies that have obtained the registration certificate from the National Medical Products Administration of China for the coronavirus nucleic acid detection reagent, is one of the few high-tech companies producing the rapid detection technology covering three genes, ORF1ab, N and E. The company's 2019-nCoV nucleic acid detection kit (fluorescence PCR method) can achieve up to 99.9% accuracy due to the specific binding at the molecular level. The company has received the ISO13485 system certification, and its products, all of which conform to the CE certification standards of the European Union, are being adopted by more and more countries as a tool to control and prevent the further spread of the virus.

The company's official website: http://www.x-abt.com/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1136459/XABT_1.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1136458/XABT_2.jpg

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Conte chiude l'Italia in uno show

Conte chiude l'Italia in uno show | Chi si ferma e cosa resta aperto

Spunta la bozza dell'ultimo decretoEmergenza fino a luglio e super multe

La bozza dell'ultimo decreto: emergenza fino a luglio e super multe

Bufera social su Barbara Palombelli: più morti al nord perché... E al sud insorgono

Bufera sulla  Palombelli: più morti al nord perché... E al sud insorgono

Giorgia Meloni e il tremendo sospetto su Christine Lagarde. Così accusa Francia e Germania

Giorgia Meloni e il tremendo sospetto sulla Lagarde
Così rovinano l'Italia

Tutti in miseria, non i Zinga-boy

Tutti in miseria, non i Zinga-boy

Porta la voce, ma in mascherina. Rocco Casalino è terrorizzato dal coronavirus

Porta la voce, ma in mascherina. Casalino terrorizzato dal coronavirus

Coronavirus, a via del Corso i divieti non si rispettano. Tutti in giro a fare la spesa

Coronavirus, a via del Corso i divieti non si rispettano. Tutti in giro a fare la spesa

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Roma, le regole anti coronavirus per gli immigrati non valgono: che succede in centro

Le regole per gli immigrati non valgono: che fanno in centro a Roma

Meloni e la maschera trendy Anche Salvini la indossa

Meloni e la maschera trendy
Anche Salvini la indossa (foto)

Coronavirus, furia Giorgia Meloni su Conte : convocazione immediata e ad oltranza del Parlamento

Furia Meloni su Conte: riaprire il Parlamento
Insorge Salvini, ora basta. Appello a Mattarella

Coronavirus, la minaccia del presidente Vincenzo De Luca: compare in video con la mazza

Ultimo avviso: il presidente De Luca compare in video con la mazza

La furia pazzesca del leone: come sbrana il ghepardo invasore

La furia pazzesca del leone: come sbrana il ghepardo invasore

Divieti, fisco e mascherine, le richieste di Salvini a Mattarella

Divieti, fisco e mascherine, l'appello di Salvini a Mattarella

Cosa fa Vasco Rossi chiuso in casa? Ecco "Senza parole" come non l'avete mai sentita

Cosa fa Vasco a casa? Ecco "Senza parole" come non l'avete mai sentita

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33