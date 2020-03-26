cerca

Vype is Focused on Quality and Safety Standards in the Vaping Industry

di AdnKronos

26 Marzo 2020

Vype is Focused on Quality and Safety Standards in the Vaping Industry

The E-Cigarette Brand's Commitment to Rigorous Testing and Safety Procedures is a Driving Force Behind its Business

LONDON, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vype, a global e-cigarette brand, has a commitment to the safety of its products and adult vapers globally. Since launching its first e-cigarette in the UK in 2013, Vype has made impressive progress, now offering a range of rigorously tested products like its Vype ePod and Vype ePen3 in more than 40 countries around the world. Its world-class R&D centre in Southampton, UK, acts as the central safety hub, ensuring its batteries, devices and e-liquids are high quality and rigorously tested.

To ensure its commitment to quality, consistency and safety, over 100 tests are carried out on its Vype products during development and production – be that on the device itself, eliquids intended for use with the Vype device, or combined testing of the device and e-liquids. This includes the testing of a minimum of 50 compounds in the generated vapour from each device using sample Vype e-liquids. All Vype devices are evaluated and certified* by independent certified body test laboratories.

"With the increasing focus on the safety of vapour products, we want consumers to feel confident in the quality of our products and that robust procedures have been implemented across the entire supply chain," says Elly Criticou, Vype Category Director, British American Tobacco. "From product handling and deep cleaning of facilities to an increase in online direct-to-consumer subscription and purchasing options, the safety of our employees, customers and communities continues to be our top priority.'

In addition to Vype's commitment to seek to ensure that its safety standards align with the guidance provided by public health and government organizations. Vype has also won the e-cigarette category at this year's UK Product of the Year awards for the second year running – the UK's largest consumer survey of product innovation - for Vype ePen3 and Vype ePod respectively.

About British American Tobacco: British American Tobacco Group (BAT) is one of the world's leading, multi-category consumer goods organizations, that provides tobacco and nicotine products to millions of consumers around the world. It employs over 55,000 people, with market leadership in over 55 countries and factories in 48. Its Strategic Portfolio is made up of its global cigarette brands and an increasing range of potentially reduced-risk products, comprising vapour and tobacco heating products, as well as traditional and modern oral products.

* An internationally recognised conformity assessment scheme for mutual acceptance of test reports and certificates dealing with the safety of electrical and electronic components, equipment and products.         

Media contact: Natasha Webster, 336-741-2134

Note to editor: More information is available on http://www.govype.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137738/Vype_Logo.jpg

