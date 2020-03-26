cerca

Opportunity knocking. Telecom Infrastructure Provider Outlook

di AdnKronos

26 Marzo 2020

- The Outlook includes Growth in 2020: Promises and pitfalls

- Impacts from increased project volume

- The real cost of meetings and reporting

- COVID-19 industry insights

PALO ALTO, California, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker, the global standard for managing high-volume infrastructure projects, is excited to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2020 Telecom Infrastructure Provider Outlook. Including results from hundreds of survey participants from around the world, the 2020 Outlook reflects up to the minute sentiment of the telecom infrastructure industry.

"There is no shortage of telecom related surveys," said Brett Chester, Vice President of Marketing at Sitetracker. "While the information they provide are useful and valuable, there has not been a single comprehensive survey that deep dives into telecom infrastructure and this report does just that. Exploring topics including the promises and pitfalls of 2020 as well as COVID-19 insights, anyone in our industry will garner some useful insights in this first of its kind guide."

Open to respondents from January to February 2020, (with follow up COVID-19 questions put to the same audience in early March), respondents answered a series of over 50 telecom deployment and maintenance related questions covering a wide range of topics. From the challenges presented by 5G to the hours spent on reporting and how many tools they use as part of their day to day jobs - answers came from all levels of company org charts, spanned multiple industry segments within telecom and sought answers to what it will take to succeed in this ever-changing new decade.

"This is an exciting and interesting time to be in telecom. Dependence on ubiquitous connectivity, 5G, and macro market factors, are dramatically changing the industry and creating new challenges," said Sitetracker CEO, Giuseppe Incitti. "But, with new challenges come new opportunities and industry experts have spoken clearly in this report that the telecom industry is heading into a period of unprecedented growth for years to come."

Click here to download the 2020 Outlook, and full results of the survey.

About SitetrackerSitetracker, Inc. powers the successful deployment of critical infrastructure. As the global standard for managing high-volume projects, the Sitetracker Platform enables growth-focused innovators to optimize the entire asset lifecycle. From the field to the C-suite, Sitetracker enables stakeholders to optimize how they plan, deploy, maintain, and grow their capital asset portfolios. Market leaders in the telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy industries — such as Verizon, Ericsson, Fortis, Alphabet, British Telecom, and Vodafone — rely on Sitetracker to manage millions of sites and projects representing over $23 billion of portfolio holdings globally. For more information, visit www.sitetracker.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137655/SItetracker_InfrastructureOutlook_Hero.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/613805/Sitetracker_Logo.jpg

